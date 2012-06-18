June 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kazakhstan-based Alliance Bank JSC's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook. The agency
has also affirmed the Long-term IDR of BTA Bank at 'RD' (Restricted Default). A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this commentary.
Alliance's affirmation reflects Fitch's view of the limited probability of
support for the bank from the Kazakh authorities. Government support would most
likely be channelled through the National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna (SK), which
became the bank's majority owner after Alliance's default and debt restructuring
in 2009.
In assessing the probability of support for Alliance, Fitch views favourably its
government ownership; actions already taken by SK and other government bodies to
assist the bank; and Alliance's relatively small size and improved financial
position and performance, which should limit the cost of any support that may be
required. At the same time, Fitch still views support as highly uncertain due to
the recent repeat default of BTA (another SK-controlled bank); the recent
absence of any equity injections by SK, meaning that Alliance has still not
regained solvency; and the lack of any clear statements from SK officials that
the fund would provide support, in case of need.
The main tangible recent support provided by SK was the approval in 2011 of a
reduction in the minimum guaranteed dividend on the bank's preference shares.
This reduced by a large KZT65bn the liability represented by the shares,
resulting in a similar contraction in the bank's IFRS negative equity (equal to
62% of the 2011 opening balance). Alliance also benefits from significant
regulatory forbearance in the form of lower loan impairment reserves in its
statutory accounts (compared to IFRS), resulting in a positive reported equity
position and compliance with regulatory capital requirements.
In addition, funding from SK and other public sector entities has remained
stable and comprises about 30% of the bank's liabilities, although the negative
carry on some of this funding (SK bonds held by Alliance carry a lower interest
rate than funding provided to Alliance by SK) weighs on the bank's performance.
Alliance's IDRs could be downgraded if SK officials give any indication that the
bank's creditors might be asked to participate in the further restoration of the
bank's capital position. A curtailment of the regulatory forbearance currently
enjoyed by the bank (at present, the agreement on lower statutory reserves is in
place until end-2013), leading to a breach of regulatory capital requirements
and potentially signalling the need for further restructuring, could also be
negative for the ratings. Conversely, a recapitalisation of the bank - not
currently expected by Fitch - or elimination/reduction of the negative carry on
the SK funding would be viewed positively.
A merger with Temirbank (not rated, also controlled by SK), which according to
Alliance's management is currently being considered by SK, could also be
positive for Alliance's ratings, given Temir's stronger reported capitalisation
and performance. However, Fitch believes that consideration of such a potential
merger is currently at quite an early stage, and would probably require the
approval of Temir's, as well as Alliance's, creditors.
Alliance's 'cc' Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's still negative core
capital and pre-impairment profitability. However Fitch views positively the
gradual improvement in the bank's performance and its currently comfortable
liquidity position. The VR could be upgraded if further significant improvements
in the capital position and performance are achieved.
Alliance eliminated its IFRS negative equity position in 2011 as a result of the
restructuring of the preferred shares, a sale of non-performing loans (NPLs) and
recoveries of other impaired exposures. However, Fitch core capital remained
negative at end-Q112 (equal to 3% of total assets) due to adjustment for
significant deferred tax assets. In Fitch's view, further material improvements
in the capital position will be difficult to achieve without external support
given the bank's still weak core performance and significant challenges with
generating further recoveries from its impaired loan book.
Pre-impairment profit remained marginally negative in Q112, although slightly
improved on 2011, as the bank has expanded its high-yielding consumer loan book
and taken steps to reduce operating expenses. However, the high cost of all of
the bank's main sources of funding (customer deposits, SK funding and bonds
outstanding) weighs heavily on performance. Pre-impairment results may turn
positive before end-2012, but increasing provisions on consumer loans may keep
the bottom line depressed.
NPLs contracted to 55% of the portfolio at end-2011 from 67% at end-2010 due to
some progress with loan work-outs. Provisions covered a reasonable 85% of NPLs,
although the unreserved part still accounted for a significant 9% of total
assets. Generation of further significant recoveries from the NPL portfolio is
likely to be a long-term process, in Fitch's view, although the fact that most
of the largest problem exposures are to Kazakhstan-based projects is a positive
factor.
Following large inflows of retail deposits in 2011, the liquidity position is
currently comfortable, with liquid assets, comprising mainly unpledged SK bonds,
equal to 48% of customer funding (excluding state-related deposits) at end-Q112.
Debt repayments are moderate in 2012-2013, but step up to USD182m in 2014,
USD270m in 2015 and USD249m in 2016 (equal to 5%, 7% and 7% of total assets at
end-Q112), which will require more careful liquidity management and make deposit
stability more important.
The affirmation of BTA at 'RD' reflects its ongoing negotiations with creditors
on the terms of the restructuring of its debt. Fitch expects to reassess the
bank after the restructuring has been completed.
The rating actions were as follows:
Alliance Bank JSC
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'cc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B-'
Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'B-'; Recovery Rating at 'RR4'
Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'CC'; Recovery Rating at 'RR6'
BTA Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'RD'
Short-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'RD'
Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'RD'
Short-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'RD'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'f'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'C'; Recovery Rating at 'RR5'
Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at 'C'; Recovery Rating at 'RR6'
