Overview
-- Based on Aviva PLC's announcement on Nov. 8, 2012, that the U.S.
operations were being tendered for sale, we have removed the one notch of
implied parental support to our published ratings on Aviva USA and lowered our
ratings on Aviva USA by one notch to the stand-alone credit profile of 'A-'
from 'A'.
-- Our uncertainty around future ownership was demonstrated on July 9,
2012, when we changed our view of the group status of the U.S. operations to
nonstrategically important to Aviva PLC, from strategically important and
lowered the ratings by one notch to 'A' from 'A+'. This rating action followed
our assessment that these operations were likely to be disposed of based on
Aviva PLC's revised strategic plans.
-- The one notch of implied support that was previously included was due
to the demonstrated financial and management support historically provided by
Aviva PLC. The increased level of uncertainty around the U.S. operating
subsidiaries' future ownership was reflected in the negative outlook. We are
removing this notch of parental support given our belief that there is an
increased probability that the U.S. operations will be sold.
-- In addition, we placed the ratings on Aviva USA on CreditWatch
developing to reflect the uncertainty regarding the future ownership of Aviva
USA and our understanding of Aviva PLC's statement that a change in ownership
could occur in the short term.
Rating Action
On Nov. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its counterparty
credit and financial strength ratings on Aviva PLC's U.S. insurance
subsidiaries (Aviva Life and Annuity Co., and Aviva Life and Annuity Co. of
New York; collectively referred to as Aviva USA) to 'A-' from 'A'.
At the same time we placed the ratings on Aviva USA on CreditWatch Developing
to reflect the uncertainty regarding the future ownership of Aviva USA and our
understanding of Aviva PLC's statement that a change in ownership could occur
in the short term.
Rationale
Based on Aviva PLC's Nov. 8, 2012 announcement that the U.S. operations were
being tendered for sale, we have removed the one notch of implied parental
support to our published ratings on Aviva USA and lowered our ratings on Aviva
USA by one notch. Our published ratings now reflect only the stand-alone
credit profile of the U.S. operations.
On July 9, 2012, we changed our view of the group status of the U.S.
operations to nonstrategically important to Aviva PLC, from strategically
important and lowered the ratings by one notch. This rating action followed
our assessment that these operations could to be disposed of based on Aviva
PLC's revised strategic plans. The one notch of implied support that was
previously included was due to the demonstrated financial and management
support historically provided by Aviva PLC. The negative outlook on Aviva USA
reflected the increased level uncertainty around the future ownership of the
U.S. operating subsidiaries. We are removing the notch of support given our
belief that there is an increase probability that the U.S. operations will be
sold.
The insurer financial strength ratings Aviva USA are based on the stand-alone
credit fundamentals given we view these subsidiaries as "nonstrategically
important" to the Aviva group under our group ratings methodology criteria.
The ratings reflect what we view as Aviva USA's strong competitive position in
the U.S. supported by its effective multichannel distribution network, focused
and leading product suite in the indexed products market, strong prospective
core operating performance, and capitalization. Over the past year, Aviva
USA's management team has made progress in maintaining or improving the
strength of its business franchise, its enterprise risk management
infrastructure, and its key financial metrics.
In our opinion, offsetting these positive factors are the earnings
concentrations in two product lines (indexed annuity and indexed life),
capital strain created by AXXX/XXX reserve requirements, and the relatively
high proportion of life products sold with no-lapse guarantees that could be
adversely affected in a prolonged low interest rate environment.
Aviva USA has a strong competitive position in the indexed annuity and indexed
life market with about 80% of its liabilities related to accumulation products
and 20% to life insurance products. New sales have remained concentrated in
two product lines. Indexed annuity products accounts for about 95% of the
accumulation product segment sales and indexed life products account for about
90% of the protection product segment sales. Given Aviva USA relies on
AXXX/XXX solutions for its life business, its product design and pricing
remain exposed to market risk.
The senior secured debt rating on General Repackaging ACES SPC's series 2007-4
and 2007-5 notes is linked to the rating on the funding agreement provider,
Aviva Life and Annuity Co.
CreditWatch
The developing CreditWatch placement reflects the uncertainty associated with
the future ownership of Aviva USA, and what this organization may look like in
future. For Aviva USA to maintain the current stand-alone ratings, we expect
the company to maintain its very strong franchise position in equity indexed
products in the U.S. with sales that remain in line with industry trends and
International Financial Reporting Standards pretax operating earnings of at
least $250 million in 2012, and $260 million in 2013. Operating results will
continue to be correlated to the relative level of long-term interest rates
and net interest margins, given the high proportion of fixed products sold. We
expect capitalization to remain supportive of the 'A' category published
financial strength rating, liquidity to remain strong, and losses within the
investment portfolio to remain manageable.
Standard & Poor's could lower the ratings if the U.S. operations experience a
sharp drop in earnings, asset performance or capital adequacy, or if these
operations are acquired by a parent with a lower credit profile.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Aviva Life and Annuity Co.
Aviva Life & Annuity Co. of New York
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Watch Dev/-- A/Negative/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Watch Dev/-- A/Negative/--
General Repackaging ACES SPC
Series 2007-4 notes A-/Watch Dev A
Series 2007-5 notes A-/Watch Dev A
