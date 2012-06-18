PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 9
June 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 18 Axiata Group Bhd : * Moodys affirms axiatas baa2 rating; changes outlook to stable from positive * Rpt-moodys affirms axiatas baa2 rating; changes outlook to stable from
positive
June 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* IDF, in partnership with Lilly, announces second phase of BRIDGES programme funding for translational research in diabetes with focus on secondary prevention