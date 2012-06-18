Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bavarian Sky S.A., Compartment 3June 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bavarian Sky S.A., Compartment 3's
upcoming issue of class A and B notes expected ratings as follows:
EUR769.6m class A notes, due July 2020: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable
EUR30.4m class B notes, due July 2020: 'AA-sf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable
The final ratings will be contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to the information already received and a satisfactory review of
legal opinions to support the agency's analytical approach.
The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the originators'
underwriting and servicing procedures, the agency's expectations of future asset
performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal
structure.
The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of German auto lease
contracts originated by BMW Bank GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of BMW AG, and
granted to commercial (84%) and private (16%) customers.
The transaction only refinances lease instalments. Residual values are not
transferred to the issuer. The transaction has a one-year revolving period,
during which the issuer will acquire additional lease receivables from the
seller.
The preliminary portfolio equals EUR800m and consists of 70,403 lease contracts
with an average amount of EUR11,363. The portfolio is highly granular with top
10 obligors having a share of 0.38% (by lease balance). Roughly 91% of the
portfolio is related to new vehicles, while the rest relates to used vehicles.
The portfolio's weighted average remaining term equals approximately 28 months.
The issuer will issue the class A and B notes and a subordinated loan. Credit
enhancement is provided by overcollateralisation based on a total discounted
asset balance of EUR800m and the reserve fund of EUR44m. It totals 9.3% for the
class A notes and 5.5% for the class B.
Based on information provided by the arranger, the transaction benefits from
excess spread of initially 3% so long as BMW Bank remains servicer. This
provides further protection to the transaction, in addition to the "hard" credit
enhancement in the form of overcollateralisation and cash reserve. Fitch took
this into account in its analysis. If the final excess spread is materially
different from the values currently indicated by the arranger, the ratings may
be impacted.
Fitch observed that the losses in the BMW Bank total book are comparable to
other captive auto lease originators in Germany. For Bavarian Sky 3 Fitch has
defined a base case default assumption of 2.4%.
Neither the servicer nor its parent company is rated by Fitch. The transaction
documentation foresees that servicer-related risks (ie commingling and set-off
risk) will be collateralised via reserves so long as the agency deems BMW AG's
creditworthiness to be below a certain rating level and certain other conditions
are fulfilled. The commingling reserve is expected to be funded at closing,
whereas set-off exposure at closing is expected to be zero.
Bavarian Sky S.A. is a Luxembourg securitisation vehicle. Compartment 3 is the
third public compartment of the issuer.
A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress
and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to
prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information used to assess these ratings were the originator,
arranger and transaction legal documentation.
Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated July 2011;
'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated June 2012; 'Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated May 2012; and 'Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated May
2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
