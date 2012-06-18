OVERVIEW
-- Cabela's Credit Card Master Note Trust's series 2012-II note issuance
is an ABS securitization backed by the series 2004-1 certificate issued by
Cabela's Master Credit Card Trust, which represents an undivided investor
interest in the master trust's assets.
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, and C notes.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit
support, legal structure, and timely interest and principal payments, among
other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its preliminary ratings to Cabela's Credit Card Master Note
Trust's $300 asset-backed notes series 2012-II (see list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by the series
2004-1 certificate issued by Cabela's Master Credit Card Trust, which
represents an undivided investor interest in the master trust's assets.
The preliminary rating is based on information as of June 18, 2012. Subsequent
information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the
preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
-- Our view that the credit support for each class of rated notes should
be sufficient to withstand the simultaneous stresses we apply to our 3.0%-5.0%
base-case net loss rate assumption, 29.0%-31.0% base-case payment rate
assumption, 14.0%-16.0% base-case yield assumption, and 0.0%-1.0% purchase
rate assumption. In addition, we use stressed excess spread and note interest
rate assumptions to assess whether, in our opinion, sufficient credit support
is available for the assigned preliminary ratings. All of the stress
assumptions are based on our current criteria and assumptions (see "General
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Cabela's Credit Card Master Note Trust - Series 2012-II
Class Rating Interest Amount
rate(i) (mil. $)
A-1/A-2 AAA (sf) Fixed/floating 255.000
B A (sf) Fixed 24.000
C BBB (sf) Fixed 12.750
D(ii) NR Fixed 8.250
(i)The actual fixed and floating interest rates will be determined on the
pricing date. (ii)The class D notes are not being offered publicly. NR--Not
rated.