Overview
-- U.S.-based Shearer's Foods LLC has modestly improved operating
performance and completed a recapitalization after being purchased by
financial sponsors Wind Point Partners (WPP) and Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan Board (OTPP) (not rated).
-- Following the acquisition, Shearer's repaid its term loan and its
subordinated debt (unrated) balances totaling about $169 million and converted
to a limited liability company, named Shearer's Foods LLC.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Shearer's to 'B' from
'CCC+' and removing all ratings from CreditWatch.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that Shearer's will
maintain adequate liquidity, will deleverage, and will improve free operating
cash flow through EBITDA expansion and reduced capital expenditures.
Rating Action
On Nov. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Masillon, Ohio-based Shearer's Foods to 'B' from 'CCC+'. At
the same time, the 'B' issue level ratings on the company's $210 million
senior secured notes due 2019 remain unchanged after being upsized to $235
million. We are also withdrawing the ratings on the company's existing $119
million senior secured term loan and $20 million revolving credit facility
upon their repayment following the close of the company's new $235 million
senior notes and $50 million asset-based revolving facility (ABL; not rated).
Proceeds from the note issuance, along with approximately $149 million in
preferred stock and $3 million in common stock, were used to fund the purchase
of the company, repay about $169 million of existing debt, fund about $21.6
million in operating lease buyouts, and pay for fees and expenses.
The outlook is stable. We estimate following this transaction about $451
million in adjusted debt will be outstanding (including $149 million in
preferred stock).
Rationale
The upgrade primarily reflects Shearer's modestly improved operating
performance and improved liquidity profile following its recapitalization and
purchase by WPP and OTPP. We estimate that the financial sponsors and
management have contributed roughly $149 million new preferred stock as part
of this transaction. We treat the Class A preferred stock as 100% debt-like
under our hybrid criteria. Although we recognize that the preferred stock
provides the company with some financial flexibility, such as no mandatory
redemption or cash dividends, we treat the preferred units as 100% debt in our
financial ratios based on our belief that the preferred units are unlikely to
become a permanent part of the company's capital structure given the
incentives and motivations of the preferred shareholders to seek a return on
their investment. The preferred stock has a payment-in-kind dividend that, in
our view, represents a growing liability.
Following this transaction, we believe that Shearer's will have an improved
and adequate liquidity profile. The company's new asset-based revolver and
senior secured notes will not have maintenance financial covenants. Therefore,
we no longer believe that there is risk of a financial cushion covenant
violation, and we revised our liquidity assessment to adequate. Still, we
believe leverage will be increasing with new debt and preferred stock raised
to fund the acquisition, and that Shearers financial profile will remain
highly leveraged. We estimate key credit measures will remain at levels
indicative of a highly leveraged financial profile, including leverage over 5x
and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt below 12%. We estimate the
company's fiscal 2012 pro forma lease-adjusted debt (including $149 million of
preferred stock) would be $457 million as compared with $259 million at June
30, 2012, and that lease-adjusted leverage for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30,
2012 will be very high, at roughly 8.3x (5.6x, excluding the preferred stock).
We also estimate that FFO to total debt will remain under 12% in fiscal 2012.
Our ratings on Shearer's also reflect our view of the company's "vulnerable"
business risk profile. Key credit factors considered in Shearer's business
risk profile reflects the company's narrow product focus, relatively high
customer concentration, and exposure to volatile commodity costs. We believe
Shearer's is vulnerable to changes in consumer tastes, given its narrow
product focus primarily on chips and other savory and salty snacks. Shearer's
also has relatively high customer concentration, with its top two customers
accounting for about 48% of fiscal 2012 estimated net sales. Given the
company's small size, we believe that a change in one of its key customers'
strategies could significantly affect its financial performance. The company
is also exposed to volatile commodity costs. Shearer's commodity exposure
(e.g., cooking oils and potatoes) is concentrated in the private-label and
branded food business segments, as co-packing has pass-through pricing. We
believe that rising commodity costs could pressure operating performance, and
that margin preservation will depend on Shearer's ability to pass along price
increases, mainly to its retail customers.
We expect Shearer's credit metrics will continue to remain near pro forma 2012
levels in fiscal 2013 and will modestly improve as EBITDA grows thereafter.
Our forecast assumptions include:
-- Mid to high single digit revenue growth in 2013 driven by volume
increases for existing customers in most product lines;
-- The company's EBITDA margin will remain in the high single to low
double digits, reflecting slightly lower commodity costs and improved
operating efficiencies and scale, with cost-reduction actions taken and
improved volumes and some lease expense savings associated with some operating
lease buyouts;
-- Capital expenditures that will be roughly $23 million, $14 million of
which are expected to support growth plans; as a result of the company's
continued growth in investments, we estimate that free operating cash flow
will be modestly negative for fiscal 2013 but positive by 2014 after the
company decreases its growth capital expenditures;
-- No debt reduction given the company's lack of debt amortization in its
capital structure; and
-- No discretionary dividends to shareholders.
We believe that the company will remain highly leveraged over the
near-to-intermediate term given its lack of pre-payable debt and payment in
kind dividend accretion on its sizable preferred stock (for which we assign
100% debt treatment when calculating financial ratios). As a result, we
believe that the majority of the company's deleveraging will be dependent upon
EBITDA growth. Our forecast assumptions yield leverage of about 8x and FFO to
total debt of under 10% by the end of fiscal 2013 (5x area and about 12%,
respectively, excluding preferred stock), which are in line with our highly
leveraged indicative ratios.
Liquidity
We view Shearer's Foods LLC's liquidity as "adequate." We expect sources of
liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x, and
that next sources will be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. Our view
of liquidity is also based on the following information and assumptions:
-- We expect funds from operations and availability under the company's
$50 million ABL will be sufficient to cover cash uses, including working
capital and operational needs.
-- We believe the company will have an adequate financial covenant
cushion based on our belief that the only financial maintenance covenant, a
springing fixed coverage covenant of 1x on the company's ABL facility, will
not trigger because we do not anticipate that excess availability wil fall
below $5 million at any time or that average excess availability will fall
below $7.5 million over any five-business-day period.
-- The company has a manageable debt maturity schedule, including no near
term debt maturities until 2017, when its ABL facility matures, and no debt
amortization requirements on its senior secured notes maturing 2019.
-- We believe the company has sound relationships with its banks.
Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on the company's $235 million senior secured notes is
'B'. The recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation for average (30%
to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.
Standard & Poor's simulated default scenario assumes a loss of revenues for
Shearer's due to increased competitive pressures from both name brand and
private label products, as well as the loss of one or more key customers. At
the same time, the company experiences an increase in raw material costs,
which negatively impacts margins and profitability. In addition, difficulties
could result from product safety or recall issues. Such factors lead to a
default occurring in 2015.Standard & Poor's believes that if the company were
to default, the business model would continue to be viable driven by the
continued demand for Shearer's products, such as kettle chips, and its
manufacturing scale. As a result, lenders would achieve a greater recovery
value through a reorganization process rather than through liquidation.
Therefore, in evaluating the recovery prospects for debt holders, we used an
enterprise value methodology under our distressed case scenario to determine
emergence enterprise value. To value the reorganized enterprise, we apply a 5x
EBITDA multiple to our estimated emergence-level EBITDA of approximately $29
million to arrive at a gross enterprise value of about $144 million.
Outlook
The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that Shearer's will maintain
adequate liquidity and improve free operating cash flow through EBITDA
expansion and reduced capital expenditures. We could consider a downgrade if
the company's operating performance deteriorates, leading to sustained
negative free cash flows or to constrained liquidity, possibly leading to a
"less than adequate" liquidity descriptor. We believe this could result from
higher input costs that the company is unable to offset, a loss of key
customers, or a change in financial policy whereby the company makes large
leveraged dividends or debt-financed acquisitions, reducing its revolver
availability. Given the company's very high debt leverage, it is unlikely that
we would consider an upgrade in the next 12 months.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Shearer's Foods LLC
Chip Finance Corp.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable CCC+/Watch Pos
Unchanged Ratings
Shearer's Foods LLC
Senior secured debt B
Recovery rating 4
Withdrawn
To From
Shearer's Foods LLC
Senior secured term loan NR CCC+
Recovery rating NR 3
Revolving credit facility NR CCC+
Recovery rating NR 3
