June 18 - Overview -- Lender Processing Services Inc. (LPS) has continued to increase revenues of its mortgage analytics services business, including in its recent March quarter. -- We are affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit rating and all issue-level ratings on LPS, and are revising the rating outlook to stable from negative. -- Our stable outlook reflects the company's leading and defensible market presence and our expectation for stabilizing revenue and earnings, continued analytics services revenue growth, and, beginning in 2013, increases to foreclosure processing activity. Rating Action On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Jacksonville, Fla.-based Lender Processing Services Inc. (LPS) and revised the rating outlook to stable from negative. We also affirmed our 'BBB' issue rating on the company's first-lien revolving credit facility and term loans. The '1' recovery rating on the debt remains unchanged and indicates our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. In addition, we affirmed our 'BB+' issue-level rating on senior unsecured notes due July 2016. The '4' recovery rating remains unchanged and indicates our expectation that debt holders would receive average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The outlook revision reflects our expectation for stabilizing revenue and earnings, continued analytics services revenue growth, and, beginning in 2013, increases to foreclosure processing activity. Rationale The ratings reflect LPS' "fair" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. Our expectation is that the company's strong market position, good cash flow characteristics, and moderate financial policies will enable it to maintain leverage appropriate for the rating, despite its somewhat narrow and cyclical market focus, as well as foreclosure processing delays to date. We expect LPS to maintain an "adequate" liquidity profile. LPS' fair business risk profile reflects its leading market position as a provider of mortgage accounting and processing services to financial institutions. We expect that the company's technology, data, and analytics (TD&A) business segment in 2012 will achieve at least low-single-digit revenue growth and will achieve nearly $300 million--about 55%--of segment EBITDA, given the long-term contractual nature of LPS' client relationships, monthly fee-per-loan payment terms, and this business' associated switching costs. We also expect TD&A revenue and EBITDA will increase in the mid-single digits subsequent to 2012, due to opportunities to win business from new customers, which have to date relied primarily on in-house systems, as well as further penetration with existing client accounts. Over the near term, however, we anticipate that customer hesitancy to transform legacy in-house systems will delay large new business wins. We also expect TD&A competition, including customers' in-house systems, will remain subdued, due to the substantial investment necessary to develop new systems, which presents LPS with an opportunity for revenue and earnings growth. LPS is vulnerable to economic cycles in its Transaction Services segment, which represents its mortgage-origination and default processing services businesses. Historically, the performance of the company's default processing services business was countercyclical to mortgage origination activity, and acted as a natural hedge. However, despite a large base of seriously delinquent home mortgages, default processing activity remains suppressed by judicial reviews of foreclosures in certain--primarily East Coast--U.S. states. For 2012, we expect Transaction Services' revenue will subside about 10% year over year and EBITDA will decline about 20% to under $250 million, due to further anticipated delays of judicial approvals necessary for foreclosures to proceed, as well as declines in mortgage refinancing activity. Subsequent to 2012, however, we expect modest revenue and EBITDA growth for Transaction Services, due to our anticipation of new business from the Federal government's Home Affordable Refinance Program 2 (HARP 2) program, which relaxes requirements for loan-to-value coverage, and given our expectation that judicial approvals of foreclosures will increase. LPS maintains good cash flow characteristics, supported by its low capital expenditures, which we expect will continue to represent about 5% of revenues, and by its low interest burden from floating-rate debt, which constitutes most of the debt in its capital structure. We expect free cash flow will continue to exceed $200 million annually. LPS' intermediate financial risk profile reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that the company will continue to operate at under 2.5x leverage. The current rating also reflects our expectation that share repurchases will be minimal in the near term and will only be revived selectively within a 2x leverage framework. We point out that the company's term loan A amortization schedule requires more significant amortization (15% amortization of term loan A principal) in 2014, which we expect will provide an additional de-leveraging opportunity at that time. Leverage was 2.2x in March 2012 and we believe that this period should mark an approximate bottom of operating performance. Liquidity LPS has adequate liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. The company's cash balances of $104 million as of March 31, 2012, approximately $400 million availability under its revolving credit facility expiring 2016, as well as its free cash flow comprise its liquidity. We expect annual dividends (less than $40 million) and acquisition spending will continue to be funded exclusively from internal cash flows. The company has no sizable debt maturities until 2016. We view relevant aspects of LPS' liquidity as: -- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.5x for the next 12 months, including pro forma near-term debt maturities of about $20 million. -- We expect that net sources would be positive in the near term, even with a 30% decline in EBITDA from fiscal 2011 levels. -- In addition, we expect LPS to maintain at least 18% headroom under covenant requirements of its revolving credit facility. -- The current rating incorporates our assumption that pending litigation will not have a material financial impact. -- Material acquisitions are not incorporated in the current rating. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on LPS, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable outlook on LPS reflects the company's leading and defensible market presence and our expectation for stabilizing revenue and earnings in 2013, continued TD&A revenue growth, and increasing foreclosure processing activity. A downgrade could result were the financial performance of the Transaction Services business not to stabilize in 2013, such that debt to EBITDA would exceed 3x on a sustained basis. Given the company's somewhat narrow and cyclical market focus, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. Over the longer term, a scenario of consistent revenue and profit growth, leverage of 2x or less, and improved performance of the company's foreclosure processing business could lead to upward rating momentum. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Lender Processing Services Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB+/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Lender Processing Services Inc. Senior Secured BBB Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured BB+ Recovery Rating 4