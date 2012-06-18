June 18 - Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions on Atlante Finance
S.r.l.'s notes as follows:
EUR236,881,437 class A notes (ISIN IT0004069032): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook
Stable
EUR28,800,000 class B notes (ISIN IT0004069040): upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'Asf';
Outlook Stable
EUR136,800,000 class C notes (ISIN IT0004069057): upgraded to 'BBsf' from 'Bsf';
Outlook Stable
The upgrade of the class B and C notes is due to the increased credit
enhancement (CE) which has been supported by structural de-leveraging of this
transaction which is quite seasoned as it closed in May 2006.
The portfolio has amortised to 40% of the initial portfolio size, or EUR552m,
from an initial pool of EUR1.4bn as of March 2006. Defaulted and 90
days-past-due delinquent loans stand at 20% of the current portfolio balance.
Defaulted loans and past-due principal instalments of delinquent loans are
debited to the Principal Deficiency Ledger (PDL), the balance of which is
written down by diverting excess spread from the portfolio to accelerate the pay
down of the notes in order of priority. The outstanding PDL balance is equal to
12% of the current portfolio balance, a level which has remained largely stable
since March 2011.
In the analysis of the SME pool, which accounts for about 59% of the overall
collateral portfolio, Fitch assumed a probability of default (PD) transaction
benchmark equal to 3.3% on the basis of the actual historical default
performance of this pool and the Italian SME benchmark of 3.75% disclosed in the
SME CDO criteria. However, where assets were in arrears, adjustments were made
to their PDs in line with Fitch's SME criteria to reflect the relative increase
in risk. From a recovery perspective, all the loans in the SME pool are secured
by economic first-ranking mortgages on real estate assets with a weighted
average current loan-to-value (LTV) of 40%.
For the residential pool, which accounts for about 38% of the overall portfolio,
Fitch has estimated a stressed loss as envisaged in its "EMEA Residential
Mortgage Loss Criteria" report. This stressed loss reflected among others the
geographical distribution of the pool (with 44% of the pool's principal
outstanding balance consisting of exposures towards obligors based in northern
Italy, 26% in central Italy and 30% in southern Italy), the presence of
self-employed borrowers (25%) and of second homes (8%) among the properties
backing the residential mortgage loans, and a current LTV of 22%.
Fitch expects structural de-leveraging to continue, which will further increase
credit enhancement available to all rated classes of notes. The local public
entity pool has experienced no defaults to date, and Fitch expects this positive
trend to continue. The residential pool has experienced defaults in line with
expectations, and hence this pool is not a source of performance concern. A more
volatile behaviour is to be expected from the SME pool in light of its high
single obligor concentration risk, with the largest ten obligor groups
accounting for about 53% of the SME pool balance (28% of the overall collateral
pool balance). However, this is mitigated by the remarkably high credit
enhancement levels of the rated notes, which currently stand at 58.0%, 52.9% and
28.7% for class A, class B and class C notes respectively.
The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of an initial EUR1.4bn static pool
of commercial mortgage loans granted to Italian SMEs, residential mortgage loans
granted to private households in Italy and unsecured loans granted to Italian
local public entities. All these loans were originated and are serviced by
Unipol Banca S.p.A. Atlante Finance S.r.l. is a limited liability special
purpose vehicle incorporated under the laws of Italy.
Fitch has revised the Issuer Report Grade (IRG) of Atlante Finance S.r.l.'s
servicer and payment reports to One Star (from Two Stars). This revision follows
the publication of the "EMEA SC Issuer Report Grades" report in November 2011,
which has tightened the criteria according to which issuer report grades are
assigned by Fitch. This issuer reports lack, among other factors, counterparty
rating information and portfolio stratification tables for industry, single
obligor and geographical concentration. Moreover the delivery of these reports
has not always been timely.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Source of information: servicer reports, payment reports and discussions with
the servicer (Unipol Banca S.p.A.).
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria" dated June
2012, "Global Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet
Securitisations (SME CLOs)" dated June 2012, "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss
Criteria" dated June 2012, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance
Transactions" dated May 2012 and "EMEA SC Issuer Report Grades" dated November
2011 at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations - SME CLO
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
EMEA SC Issuer Report Grades