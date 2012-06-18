June 18 - Overview

-- Lake Zurich, Ill.-based Fenwal Inc.'s financial strength has exceeded our expectations, reflecting revenue growth, EBITDA margin improvement, and debt repayment.

-- We are raising our corporate credit and first-lien secured debt ratings on Fenwal to 'B+' from 'B'.

-- We are also raising our second-lien secured debt rating to 'B' from 'B-'.

-- Our stable rating outlook on Fenwal reflects expectations of modestly improving operating trends, and our view that the company will not meaningfully raise the level of outstanding debt. Rating Action On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Lake Zurich, Ill.-based Fenwal Inc. to 'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. We also raised our rating on Fenwal's first-lien secured $400 million bank credit facility to 'B+' from 'B'. The facility consists of a $50 million revolving credit facility due in 2013, a $50 million delayed-draw term loan due in 2014, and a $300 million term loan also due in 2014. The recovery rating of '3' remains unchanged and indicates our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment default. We raised our issue rating on the company's $75 million second-lien term loan due 2014 to 'B' from 'B-'. The recovery rating of '5' remains unchanged and indicates our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of payment default. These actions reflect financial performance that has exceeded our projections, and our expectation that Fenwal will not meaningfully increase debt. Rationale The ratings on Fenwal reflect its "weak" business risk profile, evidenced by a modest revenue base, narrow business focus, competitive pressures, and low profitability relative to peers. We are revising our assessment of Fenwal's financial risk profile to "aggressive" from "highly leveraged," in recognition of the company's improving financial metrics; debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to debt were 4.6x and 15%, respectively, for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, compared with 5.5x and 11%, respectively, in the prior-year period. We anticipate that the company will refinance its credit facility within the coming year, given the 2013 revolver maturity, but that it will not meaningfully increase debt. We expect Fenwal's current operating trends to continue, and expect low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2012 and the next few years, in line with the health care industry, assisted by modest share gains as next-generation automated technologies are rolled out. Offsetting declines in manual blood collection, growth in automated collection product sales drove 7% constant currency revenue growth for the first quarter of 2012. Weakness in Europe was offset by double-digit growth in the U.S. and the rest of the world. We believe that restructuring efforts and product mix should drive a 50-basis-point improvement in EBITDA margin in 2012 over 2011, and will offset pressures of the medical device tax (2.3% of U.S.-generated revenues) effective Jan. 1, 2013. Thus, the EBITDA margin should approximate about 16.5% (per our calculation) in the near term. As a result, we believe that debt leverage will remain under 5x and FFO to debt will exceed 12% for the next several years. Despite increasing capital expenditures to fund capacity expansions for automated products, we believe that the company will generate about $20 million of free cash flow annually over the next several years. We view the liquidity profile as "adequate." Privately held Fenwal was spun off from Baxter International Inc. and purchased by Texas Pacific Group and Maverick Capital) in March 2007. Despite its market-leading position in U.S. manual blood collection, Fenwal faces greater competitive pressures in global manual blood collection; manual blood collection accounts for about 46% of sales, which contributes to its weak business risk profile. Fenwal materially trails the market leader Haemonetics in the automated red blood cell, automated plasma, and automated platelet collection markets, although its market share in automated products has been increasing. These business segments account for about 7%, 19%, and 8% of Fenwal's sales, respectively. Automated whole blood sales (via the company's Alyx product) are expected to take some market share from manual sales over time because customers want the benefits of higher blood and component yield, which automated collection offers. Haemonetics is a major competitor in automated red blood cell collection. While we expect manual blood collection to continue to decline, total demand for whole blood should be flat to slightly positive, having rebounded from the drop in 2009 and the first half of 2010; at that time, increased supply and lower pricing largely reflected the impact of the recession, including postponed elective surgeries. Historically, plasma markets have been cyclical. Fenwal's sales of automated plasma collection products rebounded in 2011, after experiencing a double-digit decline in 2010 resulting from an oversupply of plasma in the market; plasma sales exhibited double-digit growth in the first quarter of 2012. In particular, Fenwal benefits from increasing plasma sales by BioLife Plasma Services (owned by Baxter International Inc.), its largest plasma customer. Demand for Amicus, the company's automated platelets collection product, has remained strong subsequent to the introduction of platelet additive solution in 2010, as well as data-management software and new therapeutic protocols. Liquidity We believe Fenwal currently has adequate liquidity to meet its needs over the coming year. The company has no near-term maturities until the outstanding balance on its revolver is due, prior to March 1, 2013. At March 31, 2012, Fenwal had $45 million of cash and $12 million outstanding on its revolver. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations:

-- We believe liquidity sources, consisting of cash and discretionary cash flow, will meet cash needs by at least 1.5x for the next year.

-- Fenwal is not subject to any financial maintenance covenants.

-- We believe liquidity sources will not fall short of uses if EBITDA declines by 15%.

-- Given Fenwal's modest scale, we believe it could be vulnerable to financial stress in the event of a high-impact, low-probability event.

-- Despite adequate bank relationships, sponsor ownership limits access to equity capital. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Fenwal Inc., published Aug. 16, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Fenwal reflects expectations of modestly improving operating trends, and our view that the company will not meaningfully raise the level of outstanding debt. An increase in debt of about $100 million to fund an acquisition or dividend distribution to sponsors could result in a downgrade. Alternatively, a decline in operating performance that would increase debt leverage to over 5.5x could cause us to downgrade the rating. For example, an incremental rise in debt of about $100 million, or a 5% revenue decline combined with a 150 basis point contraction in EBITDA margin, could have this result. Solid revenue growth in excess of 8% combined with a 300 to 400 basis point margin improvement could strengthen financial metrics sufficiently to warrant a an upgrade if we believe financial policy would support maintenance of a "significant" financial risk profile. Related Criteria And Research

To From Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Stable/-- Senior secured debt B+ B

Recovery Rating 3 3 $75 mil second-lien ln due 2014 B B-

