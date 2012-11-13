Nov 13 - The overall economy in Latin America is likely to improve in 2013, though risks are still skewed to the downside, according to a report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "Latin America's Economy May Improve Next Year, With The Biggest Risks Coming From Outside The Region." "We expect a good pick-up in Brazil, and continued growth in countries like Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lisa Schineller. "However, external factors still pose risks to the region." Significant uncertainty persists, with risks predominantly emanating from the eurozone, the U.S., and China. Additional contagion from abroad, we believe, would hurt economic growth and corporate performance. Industries focused more within the region continue to perform well, given healthy domestic demand and favorable population dynamics, while sectors that are more externally oriented, particularly commodities, are weakening. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.