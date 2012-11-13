Nov 13 - The overall economy in Latin America is likely to improve in 2013,
though risks are still skewed to the downside, according to a report published
by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "Latin America's Economy May
Improve Next Year, With The Biggest Risks Coming From Outside The Region."
"We expect a good pick-up in Brazil, and continued growth in countries like
Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lisa
Schineller. "However, external factors still pose risks to the region."
Significant uncertainty persists, with risks predominantly emanating from the
eurozone, the U.S., and China. Additional contagion from abroad, we believe,
would hurt economic growth and corporate performance.
Industries focused more within the region continue to perform well, given
healthy domestic demand and favorable population dynamics, while sectors that
are more externally oriented, particularly commodities, are weakening.
