June 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its sovereign
credit ratings and outlook on the outcome of yesterday's general elections.
Provisional results indicate that the centre-right New Democracy (ND) party the
Hellenic Republic (Greece; CCC/Stable/C) are not affected by
won about 30% of votes, followed by the left Syriza coalition with about 27%,
and centre-left Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK) party with about 12%.
The parties are now negotiating the formation of a coalition government to
achieve the parliamentary majority needed to govern.
In our view, a common goal of the parties most likely to form a viable
coalition will be to modify Greece's current program of external financial
support (the program) from the "troika"--the International Monetary Fund,
members of the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone), and the
European Central Bank. We expect the government (likely led by the ND) will
attempt to renegotiate program terms with the troika. However, the willingness
of the latter to concede further easing of the program conditions is, in our
view, constrained by opposition from several eurozone members.
If the new government can comply with the program conditions, thereby
implementing the economic reform agenda, we would expect official financial
assistance to continue. However, if the political parties are unable to form a
viable coalition, likely leading to another round of general elections in
July, or if official creditors, especially eurozone members, are unwilling to
renegotiate the conditions of the program, we think disbursements to Greece
would likely be suspended. This would lead quickly to Greece defaulting on its
sovereign debt.
A failure by Greece to comply with a renegotiated program would also likely
trigger a suspension of payments. We also think that if a coalition is formed,
the coalition's political resolve will be challenged by trade unions and other
affected constituencies.
While we believe the short-term risk of Greece leaving the eurozone may have
lessened, we maintain our view that there remains at least a one-in-three
chance of its exit in the medium-to-long term.