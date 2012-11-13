Nov 13 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Pharmaceuticals Sector Credit Factor CompendiumNov 13 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report entitled 'Pharmaceuticals Companies Sector Credit Factor Compendium', as part of its ongoing series of Sector Credit Factors reports that show how the agency applies its corporate rating methodology to corporate sub sectors. The report illustrates how the various sector credit factors contained within Fitch's approach to rating global pharmaceuticals companies, published on 3 November 2012, are applied to fifteen point-in-time examples from the agency's portfolio of publicly-rated companies. Issuers covered in the compendium report include Johnson&Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Roche Holding Ltd, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca Plc., Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Allergan Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly & Co.,Bristol-Myers Squibb, Inc., Bayer AG, Amgen Inc., and Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.