June 18 - -- We are reinstating our rating on Southwest Airlines Co.'s $100
million
convertible notes, issued by AirTran Holdings Inc. and assumed by Southwest in
its May 2011 acquisition of AirTran.
-- On June 14, 2012, we inadvertently withdrew the rating on these notes
when we withdrew our corporate credit rating on AirTran Holdings Inc.
June 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today reinstated its 'BBB-'
rating on Southwest Airlines Co.'s $100 million 5.25% convertible notes
due 2016. These notes were originally issued by AirTran Holdings Inc. and
assumed by Southwest in its May 2011 acquisition of AirTran. On June 14, 2012,
we inadvertently withdrew the rating on these notes when we withdrew our
corporate credit rating on AirTran Holdings Inc. Our rating on the notes is the
same as our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating and unsecured debt rating on
Southwest.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Airline Industry, Oct. 22,
2010
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
RATINGS LIST
Southwest Airlines Co.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/--
Rating Reinstated
AirTran Holdings Inc.
Senior unsecured
$100 mil. convert notes due 2016 BBB-
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Betsy R Snyder, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7811;
betsy_snyder@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Philip Baggaley, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7683;
philip_baggaley@standardandpoors.com
No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model,
software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof
(Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in
any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without
the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or
its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any
unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well
as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively
S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or
availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors
or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the
results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or
maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as
is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES,
INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS
FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR
DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE
CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event
shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental,
exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs,
expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or
lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in
connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of
such damages.
Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the
Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not
statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment
decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell
any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the
suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content
following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied
on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the
user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making
investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or
an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained
information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an
audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of
any information it receives.
To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge
in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain
regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend
such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties
disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or
suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage
alleged to have been suffered on account thereof.
S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in
order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective
activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information
that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established
policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic
information received in connection with each analytical process.
S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally
from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the
right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and
analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free
of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com
(subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P
publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our
ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees.
Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and
may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned.
No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same
password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or
information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services,
55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to:
research_request@standardandpoors.com.
Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC.
All rights reserved.
