Nov 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded its Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on
J.C. Penney Co., Inc. and J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc. to 'B' from
'BB-'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions follows at
the end of this press release.
The rating downgrades reflect dismal third quarter performance, where sales
declines continued to accelerate, and Fitch's concern that top line will likely
get worse during the critical holiday season when promotional events tend to
pick up to drive traffic. For 2013, there is a lack of visibility in terms of
the company's ability to stabilize its core business, which currently accounts
for 90% of its footprint. It remains unclear whether the new shops and
merchandise offering can offset any continued declines in the existing business
in second half 2013.
J.C. Penney continues to struggle in terms of moving toward a more everyday
value strategy with significantly reduced promotions. The recent revisions
around the promotional stance and messaging further pressured volume and comps
declined 26.1% in the third quarter versus an average of 20% in the first half
of the year. Gross margins declined approximately 500 basis points to a record
low of 32.5%. Fitch expects gross margin could be in the mid-20% range for the
fourth quarter on comp decline of 25%-30% given heightened clearance markdowns.
As a result, Fitch expects 2012 adjusted EBITDA could turn negative in the
$100-$200 million range, a steep drop from $1.3 billion in 2011. (These figures
exclude non-cash pension expense, stock-based compensation and restructuring
charges).
The jury remains out on whether J.C. Penney has done some irrevocable damage or
whether it can begin to turn around faltering sales and sustainably improve the
profitability of its business beginning the first quarter of 2013. Stabilization
in sales would be incumbent upon 'rebasing' its revenue base and the company's
new merchandise and upgraded stores, along with its pricing strategy, would have
to resonate with both its core and new customers to gain top line traction.
Fitch expects that sales trends could remain in the negative low single digit
range in 2013 and gross margin in the mid-30s percent range (still below the
normalized 39-40% range the company should realize if inventory is appropriately
aligned to sales expectations). This would result in EBITDA of $250-$300 million
range next year. Sales declines in the mid-single digits range with gross margin
in the mid-30s percent range could result in negative EBITDA. However,
stabilization in sales trends and gross margin in the 39-40% range could see
EBITDA improve to the $850 million to $950 million. First quarter 2013 results
will provide a first glimpse at where underlying sales start leveling off.
Liquidity is expected to remain adequate to fund its investments (including an
undrawn $1.5 billion credit facility) and Fitch assumes working capital to be
cash neutral for the year. As expected, J.C. Penney did not need to draw on its
credit facility to fund working capital this year and Fitch expects year-end
cash balance to be $800 million to $1 billion with a free cash flow drain
(before any asset sales) in excess of $1 billion. The company's cost savings,
the dividend cut, and the monetization of non-core assets have provided support
the company's liquidity position.
Free cash flow is expected to remain materially negative in 2013 and 2014 and
based on current projected EBITDA levels, Fitch expects the company will have to
start drawing down on its revolver to fund annual capital expenditures of $800
million and peak seasonal working capital needs. The company has no debt
maturities prior to October 2015 (and maturities between 2015 and 2018 are $200
million - $300 million annually), but it could explore various financing options
to shore up liquidity and fund its investments in the new shops. J.C. Penney's
pension fund remains well funded, and Fitch does not expect the company will
need to make any cash contributions in 2012 and 2013.
For issuers with IDRs at 'B+' and below, Fitch performs a recovery analysis for
each class of obligations of the issuer. The issue ratings are derived from the
IDR and the relevant Recovery Rating and notching, based on Fitch's recovery
analysis that places a liquidation value under a distressed scenario of
approximately $5.0 billion as of Oct. 27, 2012 for J.C. Penney.
J.C. Penney's senior secured credit facility that matures in April 2016 is rated
'BB-/RR1', indicating outstanding recovery prospects (91%-100%) in a distressed
scenario. The facility is secured by inventory and receivables with borrowings
subject to a borrowing base. The company is subject to a springing covenant of
maintaining a fixed charge coverage of 1.0x-1.1x if availability falls below a
certain threshold or the company undertakes certain actions such as making
restricted payments.
The $2.9 billion senior unsecured notes and debentures are rated 'BB-/RR2',
indicating superior recovery prospects (71%-90%). The ratings on the notes could
be notched lower if additional secured debt is issued or the collateral value is
reduced (for example, if the company continues to cut back on inventory on sales
declines and/or shorter lead times)
WHAT WOULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
A negative rating action could occur on one of the following: (1) worse than
expected fourth quarter results or (2) if comps are in the negative mid-single
digit range or worse next year, which would result in further liquidity drain.
A Positive Rating action would occur if top line starts to stabilize and the
company realizes more normalized gross margin levels.
Fitch has downgraded the ratings on J.C. Penney as follows:
J.C. Penney Co., Inc.
--IDR to 'B' from 'BB-'.
J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc.
--IDR to 'B' from 'BB-';
--$1.5 billion senior secured bank credit facility to 'BB/RR1' from 'BB+';
Fitch has also affirmed J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc.'s-- $2.9 billion senior
unsecured notes and debentures affirmed at 'BB-' and assigned a recovery
Recovery rating Rating of 'RR2'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
