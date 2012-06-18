June 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX; A-/Stable/--) are unaffected by the company's intentions to increase its stake in Telekom Austria AG (BBB/Stable/A-2) to 21% from 5%. We believe that this transaction, along with its tender offer to increase its stake in Dutch phone company Koninklijke KPN N.V. (BBB/Stable/A-2) to 28% from 4.8%, is in line with the company's strategy of diversifying geographically and continue penetrating the telecommunications market outside Latin America. However, these two transactions could pose some challenges due to different market dynamics and intense competition in an already mature and highly penetrated European market. Nevertheless, the company will only have minority stakes in both companies, which will allow it to learn how the European telecom markets work. We believe the company's liquidity and credit line availability are sufficient to fund these transactions and to continue meeting its debt service obligations. As of March 31, 2012, the company held cash and short-term investments of MXN60.3 billion and generated free operating cash flow of MXN56.9 billion, which compares favorably with MXN30.7 billion in short-term debt maturities. Nevertheless, its incursion into European telecom market could lead to a more aggressive financial policy due to its ongoing pursuit of growth opportunities. Following the transactions, leverage could rise to 2.5x; however, our base-case scenario considers leverage returning to 2.0x in the short term and for the company to maintain its modest financial risk profile. Additionally, the company's cash position could erode as a result of the cash outflows to fund the transactions, but we believe that its free operating cash flow generation will allow the company to rebuild its cash position.