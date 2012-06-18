June 18 - The planned formation of a new holding company that would own both
Southern Union Company [SUG: Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-' by Fitch] and
Sunoco, Inc. (SUN: IDR 'BB+') has favorable credit implications for
Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP: IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative),
according to Fitch Ratings.
Concurrent with the contemplated SUN/ETP merger, Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.
(ETE: IDR 'BB-') will contribute its interest in SUG into a new ETP-controlled
entity (ETP HoldCo) in exchange for a 60% equity interest in ETP HoldCo. At the
same time ETP will contribute its interest in SUN to ETP HoldCo and retain a 40%
interest in ETP HoldCo. Prior to the contribution of SUN into ETP HoldCo, SUN's
general partner and limited partner interests in Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P.
(SXL: IDR 'BBB') will be transferred to ETP.
The new structure simplifies ETP's organizational structure and diversifies and
increases the scale of its operations. Importantly it is an efficient way to
drop down SUG assets to ETP, resolving uncertainties about future SUG dropdowns
and eliminating transactional and capital market risks. The transaction is
expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2012.
In addition to any operational benefits, it is Fitch's expectation that ETP
HoldCo will generate tax savings and contribute to improving leverage metrics at
ETP. Given the limited amount of ETP debt needed to complete the SUN merger and
the expected cash flows to be generated by SXL and ETP HoldCo, ETP's
consolidated company and stand-alone debt to EBITDA should approach 4.0 times
(x) in 2013, down from approximately 4.6x today.
ETP's current Negative Rating Outlook reflects its aggressive acquisition and
organic growth activities, the associated transactional risk, and the impact
these activities have on credit metrics, which are currently weak for its rating
category. However, Fitch will review ETP's rating and Negative Rating Outlook as
the company executes the formation of ETP HoldCo and consider it in future
rating deliberations.
Fitch affirmed the ratings of ETP, SUN, and SXL on April 30, 2012, following the
announced acquisition of SUN by ETP.
