Overview -- On June 27, 2012, we raised the short-term foreign currency rating on the Russian Federation to 'A-2' from 'A-3' and affirmed the long-term ratings at 'BBB'. -- As a result, and according to our criteria, we are raising our short-term ratings on Russia-based ZAO UniCredit Bank (UniCredit Russia) to 'A-2' from 'A-3' and affirming the 'BBB' long-term ratings. -- Although we factor into the ratings on UniCredit Russia support from its parent, UniCredit Bank Austria AG, we cap the ratings on the bank at the level of the sovereign because the bank only operates in Russia. -- The stable outlook on the bank mirrors that on the Russian Federation. Rating Action On Nov. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term counterparty credit rating on ZAO UniCredit Bank (UniCredit Russia) to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB' long-term counterparty credit ratings on the bank. The outlook is stable. Rationale The raising of the short-term rating follows a similar action on the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA') and the revision of our criteria on the linkage between long-term and short-term ratings on sovereigns (for further details see "here 7402266&rev_id=2&sid=1005762&sind=A&" published June 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). According to the criteria, a short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating by applying a linkage that is consistent with that applied to corporate entities. Although we view UniCredit Russia as highly strategic to its immediate parent, Austria-based UniCredit Bank Austria AG (A/Negative/A-1), we cap the ratings on the bank at the level of the sovereign because the bank's business profile is only exposed to the Russian economy. The raising of the short-term rating on the bank is therefore a direct consequence of the upward revision of the short-term rating on Russia. The ratings on UniCredit Russia reflect our 'bb' anchor for a commercial bank operating solely in Russia. They also reflect our assessment of the bank's "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. These assessments balance related strengths and weaknesses of the Russian banking system. Furthermore, we consider that the bank has a strong competitive position and brand recognition in the domestic market. The 'BBB' long-term rating on UniCredit Russia is two notches higher than its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bb+'. We view UniCredit Russia as a "highly strategic" entity of UniCredit Bank Austria AG. This is based on the bank's high operational integration and alignment with the UniCredit group's global strategy. In our view, UniCredit Bank Austria AG would provide extraordinary support in case of need to its fully owned Russian subsidiary. We believe that the extraordinary support from the Austrian government, which we factor into the ratings on UniCredit Bank Austria AG, could be extended to some extent to its subsidiaries in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), including UniCredit Russia. Outlook The stable outlook on UniCredit Russia mirrors that on the long-term sovereign credit rating on the Russian Federation. It also reflects our view of the operating environment in Russia, which we consider to be gradually stabilizing, as well as our expectation that UniCredit Russia's improving asset quality and good financial performance are sustainable. The ratings on UniCredit Russia are at the same level as the sovereign foreign currency ratings on Russia. Accordingly, any negative rating action on the ratings on the sovereign would have negative implications for the ratings on the bank. In addition, in the event of any negative rating action on the ultimate parent, the UniCredit group, which we currently rate one notch above UniCredit Russia, we would reassess the potential implications for the ratings on UniCredit Russia. We would notably monitor the SACP of the Russian bank and whether it would be negatively affected by contagion risks from the larger group, and if the likelihood of support from its direct owner, UniCredit Bank Austria, is diminishing. Ratings Score Snapshot To Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 SACP bb+ Anchor bb Business Position Strong (1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding Average (0) Liquidity Adequate (0) Support +2 GRE Support 0 Group Support 2 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded To From ZAO UniCredit Bank Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3 Certificate Of Deposit BBB/A-2 BBB/A-3 Senior Unsecured BBB 