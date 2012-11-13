Nov 13 - Please join Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday, Nov.
14, 2012, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time for an interactive, live teleconference and
Q&A on our view of the ratings impact of Superstorm Sandy. Speakers are:
-- Geoffrey Buswick, Managing Director, Infrastructure Group, U.S. Public
Finance Ratings
-- Karl Jacob, Senior Director, State & Local Government Group, U.S.
Public Finance Ratings
-- Taoufik Gharib, Director, Property/Casualty Group, North American
Insurance Ratings
-- Larry Kay, Director, U.S. CMBS Group, Structured Finance Ratings
-- Neil Stein, Director, Property/Casualty Group, North American
Insurance Ratings
-- Dennis Sugrue, Director, Property/Casualty Group, European Insurance
Ratings