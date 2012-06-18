June 18 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 3 basis points (bps) to 227 bps Friday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 3 bps to 711 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 3 bps to 157 bps, 'A' widened by 2 bps to 197 bps, and 'BBB' widened by 3 bps to 275 bps. The 'BB' spread remained flat at 506 bps, 'B' widened by 3 bps to 750 bps, and 'CCC' widened by 7 bps to 1,140 bps. By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and utilities widened by 3 bps each to 319 bps, 326 bps, and 232 bps, respectively. Banks widened by 2 bps to 350 bps, and telecommunications widened by 1 bp to 361 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 208 bps and below its five-year moving average of 243 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 674 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 735 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.(New York Ratings Team)