June 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is discontinuing its top-tier
designation for U.S. housing finance agencies (HFAs). The predecessor to the
issuer credit rating (ICR) for HFAs, the top-tier designation has not been
conferred upon any HFA since 1993, and 10 of the 13 top-tier agencies received
that designation in the 1980s. Furthermore, 11 of the 13 top-tier HFAs also
carry ICRs, making the top-tier label redundant.
The analysis that we conduct for an HFA ICR is more thorough than that for
top-tier HFAs, and we update our ICR reviews annually. An ICR consists of the
following elements, all of which are essential components of a top-tier
analysis:
-- Bond issuance,
-- Sufficiency of unrestricted net assets,
-- Internal controls and financial management,
-- Portfolio quality,
-- Administrative capacity,
-- Investment policy, and
-- Government support.
HFA AND TOP TIER AS-OF DATE
California Housing Finance Agency December 1985
Connecticut Housing Finance Authority October 1990
Georgia Housing and Finance Authority August 1992
Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency November 1987
Michigan State Housing Development Authority January 1986
Minnesota Housing Finance Agency June 1985
Missouri Housing Development Commission November 1987
New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency May 1988
New York City Housing Development Corp. November 1993
Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency June 1985
Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. March 1988
Virginia Housing Development Authority March 1986
West Virginia Housing Development Fund April 1987
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
USPF Criteria: Housing Finance Agencies, June 14, 2007
(New York Ratings Team)