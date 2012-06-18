June 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is discontinuing its top-tier designation for U.S. housing finance agencies (HFAs). The predecessor to the issuer credit rating (ICR) for HFAs, the top-tier designation has not been conferred upon any HFA since 1993, and 10 of the 13 top-tier agencies received that designation in the 1980s. Furthermore, 11 of the 13 top-tier HFAs also carry ICRs, making the top-tier label redundant. The analysis that we conduct for an HFA ICR is more thorough than that for top-tier HFAs, and we update our ICR reviews annually. An ICR consists of the following elements, all of which are essential components of a top-tier analysis: -- Bond issuance, -- Sufficiency of unrestricted net assets, -- Internal controls and financial management, -- Portfolio quality, -- Administrative capacity, -- Investment policy, and -- Government support. HFA AND TOP TIER AS-OF DATE California Housing Finance Agency December 1985 Connecticut Housing Finance Authority October 1990 Georgia Housing and Finance Authority August 1992 Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency November 1987 Michigan State Housing Development Authority January 1986 Minnesota Housing Finance Agency June 1985 Missouri Housing Development Commission November 1987 New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency May 1988 New York City Housing Development Corp. November 1993 Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency June 1985 Rhode Island Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. March 1988 Virginia Housing Development Authority March 1986 West Virginia Housing Development Fund April 1987 RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH USPF Criteria: Housing Finance Agencies, June 14, 2007 Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)