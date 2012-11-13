Overview
-- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to U.S. oil and natural
gas master limited partnership (MLP) Legacy Reserves LP.
-- At the same time, we are assigning a 'B-' issue-level rating to the
company's proposed senior unsecured notes, with a recovery rating of '5'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Legacy Reserves will
manage future capital spending, acquisitions, and shareholder distributions in
a manner that does not significantly erode the company's credit protection
measures.
Rating Action
On Nov. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
corporate credit rating to Midland, Texas-based Legacy Reserves LP (Legacy).
The outlook is stable.
We also assigned a 'B-' issue-level and a '5' recovery rating to Legacy's
planned $300 million senior unsecured note offering due 2020. The '5' recovery
rating indicates our expectations of modest (10% to 30%) recovery prospects in
the event of a payment default. Legacy Reserves Finance Services Corp., a
subsidiary of Legacy, will be a co-issuer of the notes. The company will use
proceeds from the offering to fund a portion of its pending acquisition of oil
and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin.
Rationale
The ratings on Midland-based oil and gas exploration and production company
Legacy Reserves LP (Legacy) reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the
company's "vulnerable" business risk and "highly leveraged" financial risk.
The ratings incorporate the company's relatively small asset base and
production, an aggressive growth strategy, and ongoing partnership
distributions. These risks are somewhat mitigated by the company's relative
weighting toward oil/natural gas liquids (liquids) production, decent hedge
protection, track record of issuing equity to support acquisition activity,
and "adequate" liquidity.
We consider Legacy's business risk to be vulnerable. Pro forma for the
company's pending acquisition of assets in the Permian Basin, the company's
proved reserves will total 96 million barrels oil equivalent (mmboe) and
production will approximate 20,000 boe per day (mboe/d). The company has
relatively limited operating diversity with roughly three quarters of its
assets focused in the Permian Basin. The company's limited scale and relative
concentration are consistent with that of other issuers in the 'B' rating
category. In addition, the company's limited partnership organization suggests
that management will focus on aggressively growing its production via
acquisitions to support its limited partners' return objectives.
Despite these concerns, Legacy has decent profitability and solid reserve
growth. In the third quarter, the company's EBIT per boe was $16.63. This is
largely attributable to the company's approximate 70% weighting toward liquids
production. These levels of profitability are considered relatively strong for
the rating category. In addition, the company has demonstrated solid reserve
replacement metrics and has more than doubled the size of its proved reserves
over the last three years. Reserve replacement measured about 320% in 2011 and
averaged close to 390% over the last three years. While acquisition activity
has been a major driver of reserve increases (adding 24 mmboe over the last
three years), positive performance and price revisions have played an equally
significant role (adding 20 mmboe).
We view Legacy's financial risk profile as highly leveraged. As a master
limited partnership (MLP), the company's strategy is likely to remain focused
on supporting continued shareholder dividend growth. Capital spending and
dividend outlays are likely to consume the vast majority of the company's
operating cash flows. This leaves Legacy dependent on external funding to
support acquisition activity, which is a core component of the company's
growth objectives. Nonetheless, the company has historically demonstrated its
ability to maintain relatively conservative leverage, with debt to EBITDA
generally measuring less than 3x over the past several years. The company has
demonstrated a willingness to issue equity in advance of or shortly following
transactions, targeting a 50% to 60% equity component in the long-term funding
sources for acquisitions.
Although debt-to-trailing 12 month EBITDA (including just one month from the
acquired Permian assets) will rise to the high-3x area at year-end 2012, we
anticipate that it will moderate to the low-3x area over the course of 2013 as
EBITDA from the newly acquired assets factors in. These measures are
appropriate relative to the less than 4x level we expect to maintain current
ratings. Key aspects of our forecast include:
-- We assume that the company's production will grow to roughly 15 mboe/d
in 2012 and 20 mboe/d in 2013.
-- Approximately 70% of production will be weighted toward liquids
production.
-- Revenues are projected based on our price deck assuming West Texas
Intermediate oil (WTI) prices of $85 per barrel (bbl) for the remainder of
2012, $80/bbl in 2013, and $75/bbl thereafter.
-- Natural gas pricing assumptions include $2.50 per million British
thermal unit (mmBtu) for the remainder of 2012, $3.00/mmBtu in 2013, and
$3.50/mmBtu thereafter. In addition, we have factored in the company's current
commodity differentials and hedge positions.
-- We expect cash costs (lease operating expense, production taxes, and
general and administrative costs) to be about $30 per boe.
-- We assume capital spending will be about $65 million in 2012 and about
$85 million in 2013.
-- We expect dividends to be about $105 million and $125 million in 2012
and 2013, respectively.
-- We assume no further meaningful acquisition activity in 2012 and that
2013 activity will be limited to about $250 million. We further assume that
funding would be from a balanced mix of debt and equity.
Liquidity
We assess Legacy's overall liquidity as adequate. Our assessment incorporates
the following expectations and assumptions:
• As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company had $4.4 million of cash on hand.
The pending $520 million Permian acquisition will be funded with proceeds from
the company's recently completed equity offering and the current unsecured
notes offering.
Following the closing of the acquisition, we estimate the company's borrowing
base will increase to $750-800 million. We estimate that the company will have
slightly more than $300 million of availability under the facility at closing.
Over the next twelve months, cash flow from operations is likely to only
modestly exceed expected capital spending and dividend payments.
The company has no near-term debt maturities.
We expect Legacy's sources of liquidity to cover anticipated uses by 1.2x over
the intermediate term.
Recovery analysis
The rating on the company's senior unsecured debt is 'B-' (one-notch below the
corporate rating), and the recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation
of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in a payment default.
Our recovery analysis for E&P companies is based on a PV-10 valuation of the
companies' proved reserves assuming a recovery price deck of $50/bbl for WTI
crude oil and $3.50/mmBTU for Henry Hub natural gas. For Legacy that
translates to a valuation of $594 million.
We assumed bankruptcy related administrative expenses of 5% given the
company's layered capital structure. We assumed a borrowing base at default of
around $500 million on the secured revolver (we capped the borrowing base on
the revolver at 85% of the gross valuation, to reflect the fact that the
borrowing base would likely to be reduced ahead of default). After accounting
for administrative expenses and the claims relating to the secured revolver we
estimate there would remain around $60 million available to service the $312
million in claims relating to the unsecured notes (assuming 6 months of
accrued interest). This leads us to our expectation for modest recovery
(10%-30%), in the event of a payment default.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Legacy will be able to fund its
capital spending, dividends, and acquisitions in a manner that does not erode
the company's credit protection measures. We would consider an upgrade if the
company is able to sustain leverage below 3.5x and increase its proved reserve
base to a level closer to 150 mmboe. We would consider a downgrade if the
company were to pursue a sizable acquisition or shareholder distribution that
resulted in leverage approaching 5x.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of Oil
And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 14, 2012
-- Recovery Price Deck For Exploration And Production Companies Revised,
published Sept. 14, 2012
-- Standard & Poor's Raises Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, July 24, 2012.
-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012.
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010.
Temporary telephone contact numbers: Carin Dehne-Kiley (917-496-8208);
Lawrence Wilkinson (212-991-8514)
Ratings List
New Ratings; Outlook Action
Legacy Reserves LP
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Legacy Reserves LP
Legacy Reserves Finance Corp.
Senior Unsecured
US$300 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020 B-
Recovery Rating 5