Overview -- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to U.S. oil and natural gas master limited partnership (MLP) Legacy Reserves LP. -- At the same time, we are assigning a 'B-' issue-level rating to the company's proposed senior unsecured notes, with a recovery rating of '5'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Legacy Reserves will manage future capital spending, acquisitions, and shareholder distributions in a manner that does not significantly erode the company's credit protection measures. Rating Action On Nov. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Midland, Texas-based Legacy Reserves LP (Legacy). The outlook is stable. We also assigned a 'B-' issue-level and a '5' recovery rating to Legacy's planned $300 million senior unsecured note offering due 2020. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectations of modest (10% to 30%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. Legacy Reserves Finance Services Corp., a subsidiary of Legacy, will be a co-issuer of the notes. The company will use proceeds from the offering to fund a portion of its pending acquisition of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. Rationale The ratings on Midland-based oil and gas exploration and production company Legacy Reserves LP (Legacy) reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk and "highly leveraged" financial risk. The ratings incorporate the company's relatively small asset base and production, an aggressive growth strategy, and ongoing partnership distributions. These risks are somewhat mitigated by the company's relative weighting toward oil/natural gas liquids (liquids) production, decent hedge protection, track record of issuing equity to support acquisition activity, and "adequate" liquidity. We consider Legacy's business risk to be vulnerable. Pro forma for the company's pending acquisition of assets in the Permian Basin, the company's proved reserves will total 96 million barrels oil equivalent (mmboe) and production will approximate 20,000 boe per day (mboe/d). The company has relatively limited operating diversity with roughly three quarters of its assets focused in the Permian Basin. The company's limited scale and relative concentration are consistent with that of other issuers in the 'B' rating category. In addition, the company's limited partnership organization suggests that management will focus on aggressively growing its production via acquisitions to support its limited partners' return objectives. Despite these concerns, Legacy has decent profitability and solid reserve growth. In the third quarter, the company's EBIT per boe was $16.63. This is largely attributable to the company's approximate 70% weighting toward liquids production. These levels of profitability are considered relatively strong for the rating category. In addition, the company has demonstrated solid reserve replacement metrics and has more than doubled the size of its proved reserves over the last three years. Reserve replacement measured about 320% in 2011 and averaged close to 390% over the last three years. While acquisition activity has been a major driver of reserve increases (adding 24 mmboe over the last three years), positive performance and price revisions have played an equally significant role (adding 20 mmboe). We view Legacy's financial risk profile as highly leveraged. As a master limited partnership (MLP), the company's strategy is likely to remain focused on supporting continued shareholder dividend growth. Capital spending and dividend outlays are likely to consume the vast majority of the company's operating cash flows. This leaves Legacy dependent on external funding to support acquisition activity, which is a core component of the company's growth objectives. Nonetheless, the company has historically demonstrated its ability to maintain relatively conservative leverage, with debt to EBITDA generally measuring less than 3x over the past several years. The company has demonstrated a willingness to issue equity in advance of or shortly following transactions, targeting a 50% to 60% equity component in the long-term funding sources for acquisitions. Although debt-to-trailing 12 month EBITDA (including just one month from the acquired Permian assets) will rise to the high-3x area at year-end 2012, we anticipate that it will moderate to the low-3x area over the course of 2013 as EBITDA from the newly acquired assets factors in. These measures are appropriate relative to the less than 4x level we expect to maintain current ratings. Key aspects of our forecast include: -- We assume that the company's production will grow to roughly 15 mboe/d in 2012 and 20 mboe/d in 2013. -- Approximately 70% of production will be weighted toward liquids production. -- Revenues are projected based on our price deck assuming West Texas Intermediate oil (WTI) prices of $85 per barrel (bbl) for the remainder of 2012, $80/bbl in 2013, and $75/bbl thereafter. -- Natural gas pricing assumptions include $2.50 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu) for the remainder of 2012, $3.00/mmBtu in 2013, and $3.50/mmBtu thereafter. In addition, we have factored in the company's current commodity differentials and hedge positions. -- We expect cash costs (lease operating expense, production taxes, and general and administrative costs) to be about $30 per boe. -- We assume capital spending will be about $65 million in 2012 and about $85 million in 2013. -- We expect dividends to be about $105 million and $125 million in 2012 and 2013, respectively. -- We assume no further meaningful acquisition activity in 2012 and that 2013 activity will be limited to about $250 million. We further assume that funding would be from a balanced mix of debt and equity. Liquidity We assess Legacy's overall liquidity as adequate. Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: • As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company had $4.4 million of cash on hand. The pending $520 million Permian acquisition will be funded with proceeds from the company's recently completed equity offering and the current unsecured notes offering. Following the closing of the acquisition, we estimate the company's borrowing base will increase to $750-800 million. We estimate that the company will have slightly more than $300 million of availability under the facility at closing. Over the next twelve months, cash flow from operations is likely to only modestly exceed expected capital spending and dividend payments. The company has no near-term debt maturities. We expect Legacy's sources of liquidity to cover anticipated uses by 1.2x over the intermediate term. Recovery analysis The rating on the company's senior unsecured debt is 'B-' (one-notch below the corporate rating), and the recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in a payment default. Our recovery analysis for E&P companies is based on a PV-10 valuation of the companies' proved reserves assuming a recovery price deck of $50/bbl for WTI crude oil and $3.50/mmBTU for Henry Hub natural gas. For Legacy that translates to a valuation of $594 million. We assumed bankruptcy related administrative expenses of 5% given the company's layered capital structure. We assumed a borrowing base at default of around $500 million on the secured revolver (we capped the borrowing base on the revolver at 85% of the gross valuation, to reflect the fact that the borrowing base would likely to be reduced ahead of default). After accounting for administrative expenses and the claims relating to the secured revolver we estimate there would remain around $60 million available to service the $312 million in claims relating to the unsecured notes (assuming 6 months of accrued interest). This leads us to our expectation for modest recovery (10%-30%), in the event of a payment default. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that Legacy will be able to fund its capital spending, dividends, and acquisitions in a manner that does not erode the company's credit protection measures. We would consider an upgrade if the company is able to sustain leverage below 3.5x and increase its proved reserve base to a level closer to 150 mmboe. We would consider a downgrade if the company were to pursue a sizable acquisition or shareholder distribution that resulted in leverage approaching 5x. Ratings List New Ratings; Outlook Action Legacy Reserves LP Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Legacy Reserves LP Legacy Reserves Finance Corp. Senior Unsecured US$300 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020 B- Recovery Rating 5