Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Structured Finance Losses (2000-2011 Issuance)Nov 13 - Fitch Ratings has published global structured finance loss data in Excel format. The data file contains the underlying data for the special report 'Global Structured Finance Losses - 2000-2011 Issuance' that was published on Oct. 22, 2012. Fitch's loss analysis assesses past writedowns on structured finance tranches and estimates future losses. The research found that losses are far from evenly distributed across the global structured finance markets, but instead are concentrated in particular sectors and countries. The data file includes a breakdown of losses across the various regions and sectors, as well as across rating categories and vintages. The spreadsheet, entitled 'Global Structured Finance Losses - Data File', is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link.