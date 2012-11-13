Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Structured Finance Losses (2000-2011
Issuance)Nov 13 - Fitch Ratings has published global structured finance loss data in
Excel format. The data file contains the underlying data for the special report
'Global Structured Finance Losses - 2000-2011 Issuance' that was published on
Oct. 22, 2012.
Fitch's loss analysis assesses past writedowns on structured finance tranches
and estimates future losses. The research found that losses are far from evenly
distributed across the global structured finance markets, but instead are
concentrated in particular sectors and countries. The data file includes a
breakdown of losses across the various regions and sectors, as well as across
rating categories and vintages.
The spreadsheet, entitled 'Global Structured Finance Losses - Data File', is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link.