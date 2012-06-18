June 18 - Overview -- U.S. midstream energy company NuStar Energy L.P.'s financial ratios are weak and its asphalt refining business continues to underperform and weigh on the partnership's business and financial risk profiles. -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings and revising the outlook to negative from stable. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that total debt to EBITDA will be about 5x for 2012. Rating Action On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' corporate credit and senior unsecured rating on San Antonio-based midstream energy company NuStar Energy Partners L.P. At the same time, we revised the outlook to negative from stable. As of March 31, 2012, NuStar had about $2.5 billion of balance-sheet debt. Rationale The rating action reflects our view that NuStar's financial metrics will remain weak for 2012, with total debt to EBITDA of about 5.0x, higher than our previous expectations of about 4.5x. The partnership's asphalt-refining segment continues to underperform, primarily due to weak asphalt demand. Cash flows from this business segment are highly volatile and can have significant working capital requirements, which, in our opinion, harms NuStar's business and financial risk profiles. At the same time, the cash flow lag from growth projects in the more stable storage and transportation segments will keep the balance sheet somewhat stretched until late 2013, in our view. Standard & Poor's ratings on NuStar reflect its "satisfactory" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile, under our criteria. Our rating is based on the partnership's ownership of fairly predictable operations focused on pipelines, terminals, and storage for refined products, crude oil, and ammonia. With more than 8,000 miles of crude and refined-product pipelines and about 90 million barrels of storage capacity, NuStar is one of the larger publicly traded master limited partnerships (MLPs) focused on oil and gas logistics assets. NuStar's volatile asphalt-refining business and the partnership's relatively aggressive financial leverage partially offset these strengths. NuStar's asphalt-refining business adds significant volatility to its overall cash flow, has large working capital requirements, and, in our view, is ill suited for an MLP structure. Asphalt margins have historically been highly variable and have been minimally profitable for years. The asphalt and fuels marketing segment performed well in 2008, generating $127 million in EBITDA (technically, $188 million burdened by a $61 million hedging loss), which well surpassed our expectations. In 2012, however, we expect the asphalt segment to underperform due to continued weakness in asphalt demand. Under our base-case forecast, we assumed EBITDA for the asphalt segment to be about $20 million, EBITDA for the fuels marketing business to be between $50 million and $60 million, and that the San Antonio refinery is break-even due to high crude input costs. We assume the asphalt segment will account for about 20% of NuStar's consolidated EBITDA in 2012. NuStar's asphalt assets consist of a 74,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Paulsboro, N.J.; a 30,000-bpd refinery in Savannah, Ga.; and three asphalt terminals with a combined storage capacity of 4.8 million barrels. The partnership's core transportation and storage segments continue to generate the bulk of overall cash flow (about 80%). These largely fee-based businesses generate stable cash flow and support credit quality. We believe these business segments should see higher cash flow in 2012 from organic growth projects such as the storage expansion at the St. James, La. terminal facility and crude pipeline projects in the Eagle Ford shale. Since December 2006, Valero Energy Corp. no longer has any direct or indirect equity interest in NuStar. However, it remains a large customer, responsible for roughly one-quarter of the partnership's EBITDA. Many of NuStar's assets support Valero's refineries. Any prolonged operational outages at these refineries could hurt throughput at NuStar, although the partnership has somewhat mitigated this risk through business-interruption insurance. For example, Valero's McKee, Texas, refinery had lower throughput levels during the first half of 2007 because of a fire, but the shortfall did not meaningfully hurt NuStar's EBITDA because the partnership collected on its business-interruption insurance. NuStar's financial risk profile is significant in our assessment due to its high leverage. Inclusive of our adjustments, we expect its debt to EBITDA ratio to be about 5x by year-end 2012. Current leverage is higher than we previously expected primarily due to weaker-than-expected results in the asphalt-refining business and the cash flow lag from NuStar's St. James and St. Eustatius terminal expansions. In 2012, we expect distribution coverage to be about 1x. NuStar has a stated policy to disburse only one-half of the current asphalt-related distributable cash flows to unitholders. In our view, distribution coverage could slip below 1x due to weakness in the asphalt and fuels marketing segment. Liquidity We consider NuStar's liquidity "adequate" under our liquidity criteria. We project that sources divided by uses will be about 1.2x during the next 12 months. Our assumptions for the partnership's sources of cash include about $375 million of funds from operations (FFO) and about $700 million of unused capacity available under its $1.5 billion bank facility that matures in May 2017. Key uses include about $475 million of capital expenditures (related to both maintenance and growth), $134 million of long-term debt maturities, and distributions of about $340 million. A key assumption in our liquidity analysis is that we would expect NuStar to scale down its capital spending if sources of liquidity became constrained. As of March 31, 2012, the partnership's leverage covenant limits the amount NuStar can currently borrow under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. The facility matures in May 2017 and has a maximum debt to EBITDA covenant of 5.0x, which increases to 5.5x for the quarter ended June 30 of each fiscal year. The partnership was in compliance with the covenant with a ratio of 4.6x but the EBITDA cushion was tight (under 10%), which leaves little room for underperformance in any of NuStar's business segments, in our view. Outlook The outlook on NuStar is negative, and reflects our view that the partnership's total debt to EBITDA will be about 5x and the asphalt segment will continue to weigh on NuStar's business and financial risk profiles. We would consider lowering the rating if NuStar's debt to EBITDA ratio remains above about 4.5x pro forma for completed growth projects and we do not believe leverage is likely to decrease. Apart from financial measures, we could consider a negative ratings action if the supply agreement with PDVSA changes such that the asphalt plants' profitability materially worsens, or if NuStar encounters any unexpected material operating challenges. We think a positive rating action is unlikely in the near term. However, we could consider revising the outlook to stable if leverage decreases to the low-4x area. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From NuStar Energy L.P. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/-- BBB-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed NuStar Energy L.P. NuStar Logistics L.P. NuStar Pipeline Operating Partnership L.P. Valero Logistics Operations L.P. Senior Unsecured BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.