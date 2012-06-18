June 18 - Overview
-- In our view, the financial position of Italy-based Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena (MPS) is under pressure from a combination of
deteriorating asset quality metrics, weakened earnings, and low financial
flexibility.
-- We are placing our 'BBB/A-2' ratings on CreditWatch negative.
-- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility that we could lower
the ratings if we believe that MPS will find it challenging to accelerate
handling of nonperforming assets or sustainably strengthen its capital
position while improving earnings capacity and financial flexibility.
Rating Action
On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB/A-2'
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based Banca Monte
dei Paschi di Siena SpA (MPS) on CreditWatch with negative implications. We
also put all of our ratings on MPS' subordinated, junior subordinated, and
hybrid debt issues on CreditWatch negative.
Rationale
The rating action reflects what we view as the convergence of various negative
pressures on MPS' financial profile.
MPS' asset quality has deteriorated more than that of its domestic peers
during the recent economic downturn. The group entered the downturn with a
higher stock of nonperforming assets (NPAs) and higher coverage than the
average for Italian banks. However, bad debts have continued to accumulate at
a rate slightly higher then the Italian average, reaching what we see as a
very high 16.2% of gross loans at end of March 2012. The coverage of
"sofferenze" (defaulted loans) by specific loan loss reserves has remained
almost stable since the start of the crisis at 56%, lower than for
international peers.
Additionally, MPS has been facing a EUR3.2 billion capital shortage according to
the results of the European Banking Authority's capital stress test exercise,
which the bank has to cover by end June 2012. This shortfall is mainly related
to the mark to market of MPS' investments in long-term, fixed-rate Italian
government bonds, where most of the interest rate risk has been swapped to
floating rates. Although MPS has managed to reduce the shortfall through
regulatory capital management and optimization risk-weighted assets, we
understand that it still needs about EUR1.5 billion, based on its first-quarter
2012 results. MPS has historically limited financial flexibility, which has
recently been exacerbated by the debt burden of its majority owner, Fondazione
Monte dei Paschi, because of weak equity market conditions. MPS received EUR1.9
billion of government hybrid instruments (Tremonti bonds) in 2009, whose
reimbursement will become more expensive starting in July 2013, according to
the terms of the instruments.
The bank plans to approve its new business plan on June 25. We believe that
the plan should help us to understand the extent of any improvement in the
bank's earnings capacity, which is in our opinion weaker than that of its
domestic peers.
Our ratings on MPS reflect our 'bbb' anchor for banks operating in Italy and a
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb'. Our review of the ratings during
the CreditWatch period will concentrate on whether our previous assessments of
the bank's capital and earnings, and risk position continue to reflect our
view of MPS' risk profile, given the convergence of negative trends in the
recent past. We will also consider the group's business position in view of
the new business plan.
We consider MPS to have "high" systemic importance and the Italian government
to be "supportive" of its banking sector. We currently do not incorporate any
uplift from the SACP into the long-term rating, given the 'BBB+' long-term
rating on Italy.
CreditWatch
We intend to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three months following a
review of MPS' plans to address the weaknesses described above.
We could lower the ratings if:
-- We take the view that MPS will find it difficult to maintain its
credit loss performance in line with the industry average and to accelerate
the resolution of its higher stock of NPAs, or
-- We take the view that MPS will find it difficult to sustainably
strengthen its capital position through immediate actions, and to durably
improve its earnings capacity and financial flexibility.
On the contrary, we may affirm the ratings if we have evidence that the
negative pressure on the group's financial profile is durably reversing.
We will consider the likelihood that MPS may benefit from extraordinary
support in case of need, notably to cover any possible capital shortfall in
meeting EBA target ratios. Uplift for government support may therefore partly
offset the impact on the issuer credit rating, if we lower the SACP. We may
lower the ratings by one or two notches.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/A-2
SACP bbb
Anchor bbb
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Adequate (0) and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB/Negative/A-2
Certificate Of Deposit BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB/A-2
Senior Unsecured BBB/Watch Neg BBB
Subordinated BBB-/Watch Neg BBB-
Junior Subordinated B+/Watch Neg B+
MPS Capital Trust I
MPS Preferred Capital I LLC
Preferred Stock* B/Watch Neg B
*Guaranteed by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA.
