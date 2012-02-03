OVERVIEW -- We raised our ratings on three classes from Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2002-TOP6, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- In addition, we affirmed our ratings on seven other classes from the same transaction. -- The raised ratings reflect increased credit enhancement levels due to the deleveraging of the pool balance. Feb 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2002-TOP6, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. In addition, we affirmed our ratings on seven other classes from the same transaction (see list). Our rating actions follow our analysis of the transaction primarily using our U.S. conduit/fusion CMBS criteria and included a review of the credit characteristics of the remaining collateral, the deal structure, and the liquidity available to the trust. The upgrades reflect increased credit enhancement levels due to deleveraging of the pool balance and the stable financial performance of the remaining collateral in the pool. The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect subordination and liquidity levels that are consistent with the outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class X-1 interest-only (IO) certificate based on our current criteria. Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.57x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 67.4% for the loans in the pool. We further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 1.19x and an LTV ratio of 91.3%. The implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 54.9% and 16.2%, respectively. The DSC and LTV calculations noted above exclude the eight ($23.4 million, 9.0%) assets that are currently with the special servicer and seven ($36.0 million, 13.8%) defeased loans. We separately estimated losses for the specially serviced assets and included them in our 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures. CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS As of the Jan. 17, 2012, trustee remittance reports, seven assets ($18.8 million, 7.2%) in the pool were with the special servicer, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC (Berkadia). In addition, according to the master servicer, the Home Depot Distribution Center loan ($4.6 million, 1.8%) was transferred to the special servicer subsequent to the January 2012 trustee remittance report. The reported payment status of these assets as of the January 2012 trustee remittance report is as follows: three ($8.7 million, 3.4%) are real estate-owned (REO) and five ($14.7 million, 5.6%) are matured balloon loans. Appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) totaling $3.8 million were in effect against two of the specially serviced assets. Details of the three largest assets with the special servicer, all of which are top 10 assets secured by real estate, are as follows: The Ladson Crossing Shopping Center loan ($5.1 million, 1.9%) is the largest asset with the special servicer and the sixth-largest asset secured by real estate in the pool. The reported trust exposure on the loan was $5.2 million. The loan is secured by a 52,607-sq.-ft. retail property in Ladson, S.C., built in 2000. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Nov. 9, 2011, due to imminent maturity default. The loan matured on Nov. 1, 2011. Berkadia stated that it is currently reviewing a loan modification proposal from the borrower to extend the loan. The reported DSC was 1.26x for the 12 months ended Jan. 31, 2011, and occupancy was 89.7% according to November 2011 rent roll. We expect a minimal loss upon the eventual resolution of this loan. The Home Depot Distribution Center loan ($4.6 million, 1.8%), the seventh-largest asset in the pool, is secured by a 228,800-sq.-ft. single-tenant-occupied industrial property in Charlotte, N.C. The loan was transferred to Berkadia on Jan. 6, 2012, due to maturity default. The loan matured on Jan. 1, 2012. According to the special servicer, the borrower has requested a 90-day loan extension to obtain refinancing and negotiate a lease extension with the sole tenant. According to the June rent roll, the property is 100% occupied by Home Depot Inc. with a lease expiration of Jan. 31, 2013. The reported DSC was 1.71x as of year-end 2010. We expect a minimal loss upon the eventual resolution of this loan. The Bridge Park Shopping Center asset ($4.1 million, 1.6%), the eighth-largest asset in the pool, consists of a 66,331-sq.-ft. retail property in Alpharetta, Ga., built in 2001. The reported trust exposure was $4.5 million on the asset. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Dec. 6, 2010, due to monetary default, and the property became REO on Sept. 6, 2011. The reported occupancy on the property was 82.7% as of Oct. 31, 2011. Berkadia indicated that the retail property is currently listed for sale. We expect a moderate loss upon the resolution of this asset. The remaining five assets with the special servicer individually represent less than 1.2% of the total pool balance. ARAs totaling $3.8 million are in effect for two of these assets. We estimated losses for these assets and arrived at a weighted average loss severity of 43.2%. TRANSACTION SUMMARY As of the Jan. 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, the transaction had an aggregate trust balance of $260.4 million (31 loans and three REO assets), compared with $1.1 billion (150 loans) at issuance. The master servicer, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (Wells Fargo), provided financial information for 94.3% of the pool (by balance), which was primarily full-year 2010 and partial-year 2011 information. We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.24x for the loans in the pool based on the reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV were 1.57x and 67.4%, respectively, which excluded eight ($23.4 million, 9.0%) assets that are currently with the special servicer and seven ($36.0 million, 13.8%) defeased loans. Three of the eight specially serviced assets had reported DSCs; the weighted average DSC for the three assets was 1.42x. The trust has experienced principal losses to date totaling $14.1 million from three assets. Seven loans ($134.4 million, 51.6%) are on the master servicer's watchlist, including four of the top 10 assets, which we discuss below. Two loans ($63.6 million, 24.4%) have a reported DSC below 1.00x. SUMMARY OF TOP 10 ASSETS SECURED BY REAL ESTATE The top 10 assets secured by real estate have an aggregate outstanding trust balance of $198.6 million (76.3%). Using servicer-reported information, we calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.17x for seven of the top 10 assets. The remaining three top 10 assets ($13.8 million, 5.3%) are currently with the special servicer, which we discussed above. Our adjusted DSC and LTV figures for seven of the top 10 assets, excluding the three top 10 specially serviced assets, were 1.53x and 69.9%, respectively. Four of the top 10 assets ($128.2 million, 49.2%) in the pool are on the master servicer's watchlist, which we discuss below. The Coliseum Centre loan ($62.6 million, 24.0%) is the largest asset secured by real estate in the pool. The loan is secured by a 974,329-sq.-ft. office complex in Charlotte, N.C. The loan is on Wells Fargo's watchlist due to a low reported DSC and its impending March 1, 2012, maturity. According to Wells Fargo, the borrower has not provided a refinance commitment to date. RATINGS RAISED Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2002-TOP6 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) B AAA (sf) AA+ (sf) 46.09 C AA (sf) AA- (sf) 34.28 D AA- (sf) A+ (sf) 29.46 RATINGS AFFIRMED Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2002-TOP6 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Class Rating Credit enhancement (%) A-2 AAA (sf) 57.89 E BBB+ (sf) 19.80 F BBB (sf) 16.04 G B+ (sf) 11.21 H CCC+ (sf) 7.46 J CCC- (sf) 4.24 X-1 AAA (sf) N/A N/A - Not applicable. Primary Credit Analyst: Gabriel Irizarry, New York (1) 212-438-8084; gabriel_irizarry@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Della Cheung, New York (1) 212-438-3691; della_cheung@standardandpoors.com