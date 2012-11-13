Nov 13 - Fitch Ratings downgrades the following Eastside Union School District (the district), California general obligation (GO) bonds: --$6.8 million series 2002 and 2003 to 'A-' from 'A'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by unlimited ad valorem property taxes on property within the district. KEY RATING DRIVERS ONGOING GENERAL FUND BALANCE DECLINE: The rating downgrade to 'A-' from 'A' reflects the significant erosion of the district's unrestricted general fund balance in fiscal years 2011-2013, within the context of a weak local economy, limited tax base, dependence on volatile state funding, and policymakers' reluctance to fully align expenditures with revenues. POTENTIALLY INSUFFICIENT FINANCIAL CUSHION: The district's reliance on state funding, its poor liquidity, and its limited local economic resources indicate the need for higher general fund balances than the 3.3% unrestricted general fund balance projected for fiscal 2013 year-end. Improved unrestricted general fund balances in fiscal years 2014 and 2015 are possible given the passage of Proposition 30 (absent further state funding volatility) but will still require the district to exhibit significant expenditure control. DISTRICT HAS CONSIDERABLE EXPENDITURE REDUCTION OPTIONS: While policymakers have demonstrated little willingness to make difficult expenditure cuts to date, their reluctance to do so has left them with a variety of available options for permanent expenditure reductions. MANAGEABLE DEBT PROFILE: The district's dependence on volatile state funding is somewhat offset by a sparing use of debt, manageable pension and OPEB liabilities, and slowly growing student enrolment. WEAK LOCAL ECONOMY: The local economy is characterized by high unemployment, low wealth levels, and a limited tax base which is finally stabilizing after three years of significant taxable assessed valuation (TAV) declines. CREDIT PROFILE WEAKENED FINANCIAL POSITION The district's finances have been pressured by reductions in state funding, upon which it is heavily dependent, and policymakers' reluctance to reduce ongoing expenditures. The district entered the recession with a sizable financial cushion and maintained healthy reserves through fiscal 2011 due to federal stimulus dollars and state funding flexibility. However, the district has failed to reduce ongoing expenditures to match reduced ongoing revenues. As a result, the district ended fiscal 2011 with a net deficit after transfers of $1.2 million, expects to end fiscal 2012 with a net deficit of $1.6 million, and budgets to end fiscal 2013 with a further net deficit of $0.8 million. Despite the net deficit in fiscal 2011, the district ended that year with a healthy unrestricted general fund balance of $3 million or 11.7% of spending. Unaudited fiscal 2012 results indicate a significantly reduced unrestricted general fund balance of $1.7 million or 6.3% of spending. This level of decline is in line with Fitch's expectations at the time of its December 2011 review. Imbalanced operations in fiscal 2013 are likely to result in a year-end unrestricted general fund balance of only $801,000 or 3.3% of spending. While this slightly exceeds the state's 3% general fund balance requirement, it represents a significant erosion of financial flexibility. The passage of Proposition 30 which seeks to protect state funding for education could significantly improve the district's unrestricted general fund position in fiscal years 2014 and 2015 by restoring $441 per student (approximately $1.5-$1.6 million). Improved unrestricted general fund balances assume, however, no further deterioration in the state's ability to fund school districts, realization of the district's student enrolment growth projections, continuation of the seven furlough days and pay cuts implemented in May, and greater expenditure control. Fitch considers that the district's reliance on state funding and its limited local economic resources necessitate higher general fund balances than might otherwise be necessary for the 'A' rating category. Low wealth levels and California's restrictive legal framework severely limit the district's revenue raising options. Given the paucity of permanent expenditure cuts made to date, Fitch believes the district has adequate financial flexibility to balance future-year budgets if policymakers choose to do so. Options include: increasing the number of furlough days; reducing instructional days; increasing class sizes; implementing further pay cuts; and reducing number of senior administrative positions. The district's current year labor contracts contain some rigidities such as: no salary reopeners; no ability to unilaterally suspend or eliminate contracted salary and wage increases; and guaranteed step and lane increases. However, they do not contain required out-year payments, no-layoff or no-furlough provisions, binding arbitration requirements, or mandatory consideration of regional compensation in salary and wage adjustments. The district's liquidity is highly constrained. The district advises that there is no financial flexibility from outside the general fund and it will be relying on cross-year TRANs issuances, state revenue deferral exemptions (to be requested), and temporary cash advances from Los Angeles County (also to be requested) for general fund liquidity. During the balance of fiscal 2013, the district anticipates issuing $4.6 million in TRANs (18.9% of budgeted fiscal 2013 expenditures) to be repaid in early fiscal 2014. MANAGEABLE DEBT PROFILE The district's debt burden is low, partially offsetting concerns about its economy and tax base. Data on overlapping debt are not available, but direct debt as a percentage of TAV is a very low 0.8% or $467 per capita. Based on historical data, Fitch estimates that overall debt is also a low burden. Debt amortization is rapid with approximately 72% of debt repaid over the next ten years. The majority of the district's direct debt is in the form of general obligation bonds secured by unlimited ad valorem property taxes and, therefore, somewhat protected against the district's worsening general fund performance. The district's total carrying costs for debt service, pension contribution, and other post-employment benefits were a relatively low 9.8% of its unaudited fiscal 2012 general fund and debt service fund revenues. The district has no further debt issuance plans. Due to low income levels and TAV erosion, the district qualifies for hardship funding from the state to fund capital improvements. This has allowed the district to construct a fifth new elementary school due for completion in mid-2013 at a cost of $22.2 million. However, since the district has insufficient funds to operate another school, the new school facilities are likely to be mothballed until student enrolment growth generates sufficient operations and maintenance funding. VERY LIMITED LOCAL ECONOMY The district serves approximately 3,270 students in grades K-8 in northern Los Angeles County. 