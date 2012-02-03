OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our 'A- (sf)' ratings on Textainer Marine Containers Ltd.'s series 2005-1, 2010-1, and 2011-1 notes, which are part of the same master trust. -- Due to an error, when we reviewed the series 2011-1 transaction, we did not include the impact that this series could have had on the series 2005-1 and 2010-1 notes that were previously issued out of this master trust. In addition, we incorrectly modeled the senior fee structure amount in our analysis of these transactions. Despite these errors, the impact on the series 2005-1 notes would not have resulted in a rating change. -- The affirmations reflect i) the issuer's commitment to enter into a letter of credit, which will be available at the end of the revolving period for the series 2010-1 notes, to mitigate the impact of the series 2011-1 notes on the other series issued under the master trust, and ii) the correction of the error in modeling the senior fee structure. Feb 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A- (sf)' ratings on Textainer Marine Containers Ltd.'s (Textainer's) series 2005-1, 2010-1, and 2011-1 notes (see list). Textainer is the owner of the intermodal marine cargo containers that collateralize these transactions. Due to an error, when we reviewed the series 2011-1 transaction, we did not include the impact that this series could have had on the series 2005-1 and 2010-1 notes that were previously issued out of this master trust. In addition, we incorrectly modeled the senior fee structure amount in our analysis of these transactions. Despite these errors, the impact on the series 2005-1 notes would not have resulted in a rating change. Following notification to Textainer of the error and its potential impact on the outstanding ratings, the issuer committed to enter into a letter of credit for the series 2005-1, 2010-1, and 2011-1 transactions. The affirmations reflect i) the issuer's commitment to enter into a letter of credit, which will be available at the end of the revolving period for the series 2010-1 notes, to mitigate the impact of the series 2011-1 notes on the other series issued under the master trust, and ii) the correction of the error in modeling the senior fee structure. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: Textainer Marine Containers Ltd. - Series 2011-1, published June 21, 2011. -- Textainer Marine Containers Ltd. Series 2005-1 and 2010-1 'A- (sf)' Ratings Affirmed, published Feb. 24, 2011. -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Global Railcar And Container Lease Securitizations, published June 21, 2010. RATINGS AFFIRMED Textainer Marine Containers Ltd. Series Rating 2005-1 A- (sf) 2010-1 A- (sf) 2011-1 A- (sf) Primary Credit Analyst: Xilun Chen, New York (1) 212-438-2399; xilun_chen@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Weili Chen, New York (1) 212-438-6587; weili_chen@standardandpoors.com Lead Analytical Manager, U.S. Structured Credit New Issue: Winston Chang, New York (1) 212-438-8123; winston_chang@standardandpoors.com Lead Analytical Manager, U.S. Structured Credit Surveillance: Stephen Anderberg, New York (1) 212-438-8991; stephen_anderberg@standardandpoors.com