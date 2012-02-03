Feb 3 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded one class of Banc of America
Large Loan, Inc. commercial mortgage certificate-backed certificates, series
2009-UBER2 as follows:
--$2.8 million class A-4B-9 to 'Asf' from 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following class:
--$105.8 million class A-4A-A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
These classes are collateralized by class A-4 in MSCI 2007-IQ14, a transaction
not rated by Fitch. Class A-4 from this transaction serves as collateral for
classes A-4A-A, which has approximately 50% credit support, and class A-4B-9,
which has approximately 30% credit support. The remaining classes in the
Re-REMIC transaction are collateralized by other transactions, and will be
reviewed by Fitch in the future.
The downgrade is the result of an increase in Fitch expected losses for the MSCI
2007-IQ14 transaction. Although Fitch does not rate the transaction, it did
review the performance of the underlying collateral, including loans in special
servicing. The increase in Fitch expected losses is attributed to updated values
for the larger specially serviced loans, including an $81 million loan on a
property in Garfield Heights, OH which suffers from environmental contamination
from a neighboring landfill. Fitch expects the loan may incur greater than 100%
loss upon resolution.
The transaction has a remaining principal balance of approximately $4.37
billion. Approximately 30.6% of the loans by balance are in special servicing,
including three of the largest four loans. Two specially serviced loans with
significant modeled losses were the Beacon Seattle & DC Portfolio (12.5% of the
pool) and City View Center (1.9%).
The Beacon Seattle & DC Portfolio is the largest loan in the transaction. The
pari passu loan transferred to special servicing in April 2010 for imminent
default; however, the loan is currently performing under a modification
agreement which included a maturity extension to 2017 and incentives for the
borrower to sell the underlying properties to paydown the debt. The loan has
paid down 29% from the sale of six of the original 20 properties. Fitch expected
losses are based on current performance of the remaining collateral properties.
City View Center is secured by a retail property located in Garfield Heights,
OH, approximately eight miles from the Cleveland CBD. The asset transferred to
special servicing in November 2008 for imminent default as the property lost
several tenants, including a Wal-Mart, due to environmental issues. A receiver
was appointed in 2009 and litigation surrounding the environmental issue
continues. The special servicer continues to pursue all rights and remedies
available which may include a repurchase claim against the originator, Morgan
Stanley. Fitch's analysis did not give credit to any successful repurchase
claim.
This transaction is a resecuritization of the ownership interest in nine
commercial mortgage-backed certificates which total $303,230,000. The
transaction consists of two pooled senior re-REMIC bond groups backed by five
underlying transactions each, one senior re-REMIC bond backed by one underlying
transaction and nine subordinate standalone re-REMIC bonds backed by nine
separate underlying transactions.
Credit enhancement for classes A-4A-A, A-4A-B and A-4A-C are approximately 50%
and are provided by the underlying bonds and subordinate certificates. The
subordinate A-4B-1 through the A-4B-9 classes each have approximately 30% credit
enhancement provided by the structural support of the underlying transactions.
Losses on any mortgage loan will be allocated first to the lowest rated class of
the mortgage loan's respective series. A potential risk posed by the unpooled
junior series is that the pooled senior classes may experience losses while
other loan-specific junior series classes remain outstanding.
Fitch reviewed the underlying collateral and performed loan level stressed
analysis, reflecting cash flow and value declines under the criteria described
in 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed Rate CMBS' dated Dec. 21, 2011.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britt Johnson
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2341
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Committee Chairperson
Chris Bushart
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0606
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);
--'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21,
2010);
--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria' (March 10, 2011).
