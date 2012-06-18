Overview -- U.S.-based Smart Balance Inc. is pursuing a refinancing to repay existing debt and fund the $125 million acquisition of Udi's Healthy Foods LLC, a producer of gluten-free products. -- We are assigning a 'B+' corporate credit rating to Smart Balance, and a 'B+' issue-level rating to the company's proposed $280 million senior secured credit facility. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that Smart Balance will maintain adequate liquidity and improve its credit measures over the near term. Rating Action On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' corporate credit rating to Paramus, N.J.-based Smart Balance Inc. The outlook is stable. We also assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating to Smart Balance's proposed $280 million senior secured credit facility, consisting of a $40 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $240 million senior secured term loan due 2018. The recovery rating on this debt is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The debt is held by several of Smart Balance's wholly owned subsidiaries, including GFA Brands Inc., and guaranteed by Smart Balance. We understand the company will use the proceeds from the proposed term loan along with cash on hand to fund the acquisition of Udi's Healthy Foods LLC, to refinance existing debt, and to pay transaction fees and expenses. The ratings are subject to review upon receipt of final documentation. At the close of the transaction, we estimate Smart Balance will have about $244 million in total debt outstanding. Rationale The ratings on Smart Balance reflect our view that it has an "aggressive" financial risk profile and a "vulnerable" business risk profile. Key credit factors in our business risk assessment include the company's narrow product focus, customer and supplier concentration, and small size relative to its financially stronger and larger competitors. Our business risk assessment also considers that the company will benefit from its participation and positioning in the faster growing "functional foods" and gluten-free segments of the packaged food industry. Our view of Smart Balance's financial profile primarily reflects credit measures following the debt-financed acquisition of Udi's that we estimate will be in line with the indicative ratios for an aggressive financial risk profile, which includes adjusted leverage in the 4x to 5x range and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 12% to 20%. Smart Balance's sales and profitability have improved in recent quarters reflecting the launch of new products, distribution gains, and strong underlying market demand for gluten-free products. We expect Smart Balance to continue to grow and improve profitability over the next year as it launches new products and integrates the acquisition of Udi's. Our base case scenario assumptions include: -- Double-digit revenue growth for 2012 and 2013, driven by acquisition contributions and new product introductions; -- Slight improvement in EBITDA margins due to mix improvement and volume leverage; and -- Modest annual capital expenditures of about $9 million to $10 million. Based on our forecast, we estimate that by the end of 2012 the company's credit protection measures will improve somewhat, including pro forma leverage close to 4x and pro forma FFO to total debt of about 15%, from less than 14% following the refinancing. We believe credit measures will remain in line with our "aggressive" indicative ratios. Smart Balance is a marketer of functional food products, distributing a line of heart-healthy and low-fat foods, including buttery spreads, enhanced milks, popcorn, peanut butter, cooking/salad oil and sprays, mayonnaise, and other grocery items. The company expanded into the gluten-free foods category with the August 2011 acquisition of Glutino Food Group. We believe that the pending acquisition of Udi's would strengthen the company's position in the small but fast growing gluten-free segment of the packaged food industry. The company's product portfolio will still be concentrated after the acquisition. We estimate that spreads and butter blends will account for close to 40% of sales volume following the acquisition of Udi's. Its products compete against those of larger and financially stronger competitors, including Unilever PLC, ConAgra Foods Inc., and Kraft Inc. Using licensed patented technologies, the company makes products that are formulated to be naturally trans-fat-free and claim to enhance HDL to LDL (cholesterol) ratios through a balance of fats. Smart Balance has benefited from increased consumer awareness about trans-fats and the FDA requirement that all nutrition labels list trans-fat content. There is some customer concentration, as sales to Wal-Mart Stores Inc. constituted about 18% of sales in 2011, and minimal geographic diversification because most sales are in the U.S. Liquidity We believe Smart Balance will have "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its needs during the next 12 months. We expect that Smart Balance's sources of liquidity during this period will exceed uses by more than 1.2x and that net sources will be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. This is based on the following information and assumptions: -- As of March 31, 2012, the company had $6.3 million in cash. We estimate that following this transaction, the company will have minimal cash on its balance sheet. -- We believe availability on its new $40 million revolving credit facility expiring 2017 and cash flow will be sufficient to meet working capital needs. -- We expect financial maintenance covenants to include maximum leverage and minimum interest coverage ratios, with initial cushion of more than 20%. -- We believe Smart Balance will generate more than $33 million of FFO over the next 12 months, more than sufficient to cover an estimated $9 million of annual capital spending. -- We believe Smart Balance has sound relationships with it banks. Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on Smart Balance's proposed senior secured credit facility is 'B+', the same as the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Smart Balance to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook on Smart Balance is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and continue to improve operating performance over the near term, while strengthening credit measures over the next year. We could lower the ratings if operating performance deteriorates and leverage meaningfully increases, or if liquidity materially weakens. We believe this could happen in a scenario where revenues, including expected contributions from the pending Udi's acquisition, increase less than 20% and EBITDA margins decline by 100 basis points over the next year. This could perhaps be due to an acceleration in raw material cost inflation and problems with acquisition integration, and would result in leverage exceeding 5x. Given our vulnerable business risk assessment, it is not likely that we would raise the credit ratings for Smart Balance over the next 12 months. 