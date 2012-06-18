Overview
Rating Action
On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+'
corporate credit rating to Paramus, N.J.-based Smart Balance Inc. The outlook
is stable.
We also assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating to Smart Balance's proposed $280
million senior secured credit facility, consisting of a $40 million revolving
credit facility due 2017 and a $240 million senior secured term loan due 2018.
The recovery rating on this debt is '3', indicating our expectation for
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The debt
is held by several of Smart Balance's wholly owned subsidiaries, including GFA
Brands Inc., and guaranteed by Smart Balance. We understand the company will
use the proceeds from the proposed term loan along with cash on hand to fund
the acquisition of Udi's Healthy Foods LLC, to refinance existing debt, and to
pay transaction fees and expenses. The ratings are subject to review upon
receipt of final documentation.
At the close of the transaction, we estimate Smart Balance will have about
$244 million in total debt outstanding.
Rationale
The ratings on Smart Balance reflect our view that it has an "aggressive"
financial risk profile and a "vulnerable" business risk profile. Key credit
factors in our business risk assessment include the company's narrow product
focus, customer and supplier concentration, and small size relative to its
financially stronger and larger competitors. Our business risk assessment also
considers that the company will benefit from its participation and positioning
in the faster growing "functional foods" and gluten-free segments of the
packaged food industry.
Our view of Smart Balance's financial profile primarily reflects credit
measures following the debt-financed acquisition of Udi's that we estimate
will be in line with the indicative ratios for an aggressive financial risk
profile, which includes adjusted leverage in the 4x to 5x range and funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt of 12% to 20%.
Smart Balance's sales and profitability have improved in recent quarters
reflecting the launch of new products, distribution gains, and strong
underlying market demand for gluten-free products. We expect Smart Balance to
continue to grow and improve profitability over the next year as it launches
new products and integrates the acquisition of Udi's. Our base case scenario
assumptions include:
-- Double-digit revenue growth for 2012 and 2013, driven by acquisition
contributions and new product introductions;
-- Slight improvement in EBITDA margins due to mix improvement and volume
leverage; and
-- Modest annual capital expenditures of about $9 million to $10 million.
Based on our forecast, we estimate that by the end of 2012 the company's
credit protection measures will improve somewhat, including pro forma leverage
close to 4x and pro forma FFO to total debt of about 15%, from less than 14%
following the refinancing. We believe credit measures will remain in line with
our "aggressive" indicative ratios.
Smart Balance is a marketer of functional food products, distributing a line
of heart-healthy and low-fat foods, including buttery spreads, enhanced milks,
popcorn, peanut butter, cooking/salad oil and sprays, mayonnaise, and other
grocery items. The company expanded into the gluten-free foods category with
the August 2011 acquisition of Glutino Food Group. We believe that the pending
acquisition of Udi's would strengthen the company's position in the small but
fast growing gluten-free segment of the packaged food industry. The company's
product portfolio will still be concentrated after the acquisition. We
estimate that spreads and butter blends will account for close to 40% of sales
volume following the acquisition of Udi's. Its products compete against those
of larger and financially stronger competitors, including Unilever PLC,
ConAgra Foods Inc., and Kraft Inc. Using licensed patented technologies, the
company makes products that are formulated to be naturally trans-fat-free and
claim to enhance HDL to LDL (cholesterol) ratios through a balance of fats.
Smart Balance has benefited from increased consumer awareness about trans-fats
and the FDA requirement that all nutrition labels list trans-fat content.
There is some customer concentration, as sales to Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
constituted about 18% of sales in 2011, and minimal geographic diversification
because most sales are in the U.S.
Liquidity
We believe Smart Balance will have "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover
its needs during the next 12 months. We expect that Smart Balance's sources of
liquidity during this period will exceed uses by more than 1.2x and that net
sources will be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. This is based on the
following information and assumptions:
-- As of March 31, 2012, the company had $6.3 million in cash. We
estimate that following this transaction, the company will have minimal cash
on its balance sheet.
-- We believe availability on its new $40 million revolving credit
facility expiring 2017 and cash flow will be sufficient to meet working
capital needs.
-- We expect financial maintenance covenants to include maximum leverage
and minimum interest coverage ratios, with initial cushion of more than 20%.
-- We believe Smart Balance will generate more than $33 million of FFO
over the next 12 months, more than sufficient to cover an estimated $9 million
of annual capital spending.
-- We believe Smart Balance has sound relationships with it banks.
Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on Smart Balance's proposed senior secured credit
facility is 'B+', the same as the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating
is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the
event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard &
Poor's recovery report on Smart Balance to be published following this report
on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook on Smart Balance is stable, reflecting our expectation that the
company will maintain adequate liquidity and continue to improve operating
performance over the near term, while strengthening credit measures over the
next year. We could lower the ratings if operating performance deteriorates
and leverage meaningfully increases, or if liquidity materially weakens. We
believe this could happen in a scenario where revenues, including expected
contributions from the pending Udi's acquisition, increase less than 20% and
EBITDA margins decline by 100 basis points over the next year. This could
perhaps be due to an acceleration in raw material cost inflation and problems
with acquisition integration, and would result in leverage exceeding 5x.
Given our vulnerable business risk assessment, it is not likely that we would
raise the credit ratings for Smart Balance over the next 12 months.
Ratings List
Ratings Assigned
Smart Balance Inc.
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/--
GFA Brands Inc.
Senior secured
$40 mil. revolver due 2017 B+
Recovery rating 3
$240 mil. term loan due 2018 B+
Recovery rating 3
