Overview
-- U.S. postage meter and mailing services provider Pitney Bowes
reported a 5% decline in constant currency revenues for the third quarter of
2012, and a 20% decline in earnings before taxes.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'BBB'
from 'BBB+'.
-- We are affirming the 'A-2' commercial paper rating.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that relatively
stable cash flow from operations and moderate financial policies will offset
the challenges the company faces in stabilizing revenues, given global
economic uncertainty and a mature mailing environment.
Rating Action
On Nov. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Stamford, Conn.-based Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) to 'BBB' from
'BBB+'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' commercial paper rating. The
outlook is stable.
The downgrade reflects PBI's lack of revenue growth, deterioration in its
adjusted EBITDA margins, and our expectation that adjusted leverage will
remain in the high 2x area in the near-to-intermediate term.
Rationale
The ratings on PBI reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's business
risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as
"intermediate" (as defined by our criteria), and incorporate our expectation
that operating trends will remain under pressure into 2013.
The company reported a 5% decline in revenues for the third quarter of 2012,
continuing a trend that began in 2011. While we expect sequential improvement
in the fourth quarter, reflecting new product introductions and increased
sales activity, the company remains challenged to achieve stable revenues in
the current weak economy, which is exacerbating the secular decline of mail.
Although PBI used cash and free cash flow to lower debt in 2012, we expect
margins will remain under pressure, constraining the company's ability to
materially reduce leverage from current levels. The ratio of adjusted debt to
EBITDA was about 2.7x as of Sept. 30, 2012.
PBI's satisfactory business profile incorporates a significant market share in
the U.S. postage meter market, which remains a positive rating factor and
supports the company's recurring and predictable cash flow. We believe PBI is
maintaining share in a shrinking addressable market. PBI has continued to
invest in growth businesses, although those initiatives have not offset the
declines in the mainline businesses. While the company expects new products
will contribute to revenue growth, PBI will continue to face obstacles from a
weak global economy, which is suppressing equipment sales and meter usage.
Adjusted EBITDA margins dropped to about 15% in the quarter ended Sept. 30,
2012, down from historical levels in the high teens as a percent of revenues.
Although we expect ongoing cost reduction efforts will help stabilize margins,
EBITDA declined to about $805 million as of Sept. 30, 2012, down from more
than $900 million a year ago.
PBI's financial risk profile is "intermediate," and we assess the company's
management and governance to be "fair." Because of lower EBITDA generation and
declining finance receivables, the ratio of fully adjusted debt to EBITDA has
been high since fiscal year-end 2008, despite reductions in funded debt, as
its finance assets decline. As of Sept. 30, 2012, we calculate debt to EBITDA
of about 2.7x, down from 3.1x as of fiscal 2011, as recent debt maturities
were repaid. However, we expect fully adjusted debt leverage to remain in the
high 2x area over the rating horizon, reflecting our expectation of a lack of
revenue and EBITDA growth.
Liquidity
The short-term rating on PBI's commercial paper is 'A-2'. PBI has "adequate"
sources of liquidity to more than cover its needs over the next several years
in the event of moderate, unforeseen EBITDA declines. Sources of cash include
cash and short-term balances of $461 million as of Sept. 30, 2012,
supplemented by a $1 billion revolving credit facility maturing 2016 and
annual cash flow from operations that is expected to remain in excess of $500
million. Cash uses contemplate capital spending of about $170 million and the
company's annual dividend (including the dividend on the preferred stock) of
about $310 million.
In our view, the company's relatively predictable and recurring cash flow will
allow it to absorb low-probability shocks. We expect that sources of liquidity
will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. We expect that net sources would be
positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. Maturities over the next 24 months
are manageable, including recently issued term debt that will be used to repay
2013 maturities. In addition, we expect the company to maintain adequate
headroom under the 3.5x adjusted leverage covenant in its revolving credit
agreement. Finally, we expect share repurchases to be minimal in the near
term, and to be funded from discretionary cash flow.
Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates our expectations that revenues will stabilize
in 2013, but EBITDA levels will continue to be pressured by an ongoing revenue
mix shift away from the higher margin mail segment. We expect PBI to offset
diminished operating profitability by maintaining moderate financial policies.
We do not foresee raising the rating within the two-year outlook horizon,
given current expectations for leverage and operating performance. The stable
outlook incorporates our expectation that EBITDA will be under moderate
pressure in 2013, reflecting lower mail volumes, weak economic conditions and
growth from lower-margin strategic initiatives. While leverage may marginally
exceed 3x over the next 12-15 months, our expectation is that over the rating
horizon PBI will maintain leverage below 3x. If continued EBITDA declines in
2014 lead us to expect that leverage will be sustained in excess of 3x we
could lower the rating.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry
Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
Sept. 18, 2012
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Temporary Contact Numbers: Jacob L Schlanger, New York, (1) 917-371-5651;
Molly Toll-Reed, New York, (1) 917-685-3188
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Pitney Bowes Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB+/Negative/A-2
Pitney Bowes International Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB+/Negative/--
Downgraded
To From
Pitney Bowes Inc.
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB+
Pitney Bowes International Holdings Inc.
Preferred Stock BB+ BBB-
Ratings Affirmed
Pitney Bowes Inc.
Commercial Paper A-2