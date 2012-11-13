Nov 13 - Speculative-grade ratings, as a share of the total global corporate entities Standard & Poor's Ratings Services rates, increased to 46% as of Sept. 30, 2012, from 44.4% a year earlier, according to a report by Standard & Poor's published today titled "Ratings Distribution In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe, As Of Third-Quarter 2012. "The number of entities we rate globally increased by 1.3% to 6,235 as of September 30, from 6,155 as of June 30, representing 2,868 speculative- and 3,367 investment-grade entities," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. Entities based outside the U.S. account for 51.7% of the global ratings population, with the majority of issuers (66.9%) being nonfinancial entities. The share of entities rated 'CCC' remained steady at 2.5%, and the median rating of all rated corporates is 'BBB-'. In third-quarter 2012, Standard & Poor's assigned 187 new ratings globally, 77 of which were within the U.S. (for more details on Standard & Poor's policy regarding credit rating assignment, withdrawal, and suspension, see "Credit Ratings Assignment, Withdrawal, & Suspension Policy," published Feb. 29, 2012, on standardandpoors.com.) During the quarter, 13 companies defaulted, and the global trailing 12-month speculative-grade default rate was 2.72% as of September 30. Downgrades outnumbered upgrades globally, as the downgrade ratio (for percentage of all rating actions) was 71%. Downgrades surpassed upgrades in each region, except the emerging markets where the downgrade ratio was 46%. Europe had the highest downgrade ratio with 84%.