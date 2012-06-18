June 18 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded two classes of Credit Suisse First
Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., series 2007-TFL2 based on lower loss
expectations, stable performance, and scheduled paydown since the last review.
Fitch's performance expectation incorporates prospective views regarding
commercial real estate values and cash flow declines. A detailed list of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
There are two remaining loans in the pool, Planet Hollywood (59.4%), and
Whitehall Seattle Portfolio (40.6%). The 100 West Putnam Avenue loan (formerly
representing 8.5% of the pool), which Fitch modeled with losses, recently paid
in full. Recovery prospects remain strong for the pool.
Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is secured by a resort, casino and
entertainment complex in Las Vegas, NV, that includes a 2,519 room hotel, a
116,000 square foot (sf) casino, an outdoor pool area and 32,000 sf spa, eight
restaurants, and 75,000 sf of convention, trade show, and meeting facility
space. The property's NOI has been steadily improving from its recessionary low,
and as of year-end 2011, NOI was $71.6 million, compared with $29.9 million in
2010 and $12.7 million in 2009.
The Planet Hollywood loan was modified and assumed by Harrah's in February 2010.
The loan's maturity occurs in December 2012, with extension options available
through 2015. Harrah's is one of the largest casino operators in Las Vegas, with
nine casinos and an estimated 25,000 employees. The Planet Hollywood has been
benefiting from Harrah's extensive experience in the operation and management of
its portfolio of gaming properties.
The Whitehall Seattle Portfolio loan is secured by a portfolio of 12 office
buildings consisting of approximately 2.6 million sf. The properties, which were
built in the 1980s, are all located in Seattle, WA. Major tenants in the
portfolio include Symetra Financial Corporation (8.3% of NRA), Foster Pepper LLC
(3.3%), and Coinstar, Inc. (2.4%). The largest and second largest tenant leases
expire in 2015, and the third largest expires in 2019.
The loan was transferred to special servicing in December 2011 after the
borrower indicated they did not have the means to pay off the loan at the April
2012 maturity. As the property continues to perform, the lender is trapping all
excess cash flow after mortgage debt service and property operating expenses.
Based on a recent value estimate and the relatively low leverage point of the
rated A-note, losses to the trust are not expected at this time.
Fitch upgrades the following classes:
--$42.6 million class C to 'Bsf' from 'CCCsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$33.5 million class D to 'CCCsf' from 'Csf'; RE 100%
Fitch also affirms the following classes and revises the Outlooks and Recovery
Estimates as indicated:
--$288.9 million class A-1 at 'Asf'; Outlook to Positive from Stable;
--$100 million class A-2 at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$207 million class A-3 at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$45.7 million class B at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$2.2 million class E at 'Dsf'; RE 5%;
--$0 class F at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;
--$0 class G at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;
--$0 class H at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;
--$0 class J at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;
--$0 class K at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;
--$0 class L at 'Dsf' RE 0%.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and