June 18 - When examining spreads by industry, Standard & Poor's found that media and entertainment's spreads are wider than aggregate spreads, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Media And Entertainment Spreads Are Wider Than Benchmarks, While Aerospace And Defense Spreads Are Tighter." Conversely, the aerospace and defense sector's spreads are lower than the aggregates. "The speculative-grade spread for media and entertainment is 776 basis points bps, compared with 708 bps for the overall speculative-grade spread," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "The investment-grade spread for the sector is 274 bps, while the overall spread is 224 bps." "One of the reasons for media and entertainment's wide spreads is that the sector historically has had one of the highest negative biases, at an average of 28% from 1990-2012," said Ms. Vazza. Negative bias is the proportion of issuers with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. The aerospace and defense sector has a speculative-grade spread of 635 bps and an investment-grade spread of 194 bps.