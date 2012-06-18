June 18 - Overview
-- We are raising our short-term issuer credit rating on Chile-based
Banco de Credito e Inversiones to 'A-1' from 'A-2' on adequate
liquidity.
-- We are affirming our 'A' long-term rating on the bank.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will
maintain its strong competitive position, healthy asset quality, good
liquidity, and adequate capitalization and earnings generation during the next
two years.
Rating Action
On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term
issuer credit rating on Banco de Credito e Inversiones (BCI) to 'A-1' from
'A-2'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A' long-term issuer credit rating on
the bank. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade follows the bank's improvement in asset-liability mismatch
profile. The ratings on BCI reflect its "strong" business position, "adequate"
capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and
"adequate" liquidity.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting
point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank
operating only in Chile is 'bbb+'. Chile has an open and somewhat narrow
economy, with relatively high dependence on commodity exports and a still low
GDP per capita of about $12,500. However, its strong fiscal performance and
low inflation, large external assets, low public debt burden, healthy
financial system, relatively well-developed domestic capital market, and
ongoing access to the global financial markets partially offset these
weaknesses. With regard to industry risk, Chile enjoys low political and
regulatory risk, which is partially reflected in its adequate banking
regulation. The country has a highly competitive financial system that
benefits from a good funding profile. It also has an ample deposit base that
finances about 85% to 90% of total loans, and a relatively low dependence on
external funding, which represents about 10% of the system's total
liabilities. Moreover, Chilean banks have ongoing access to long-term funding
in the domestic market, in inflation-adjusted local currency, which allows
them to finance their residential mortgage businesses--a segment representing
about 25% of total loans and about 20% of GDP.
We view BCI's business position as a positive factor in our assessment of its
stand-alone credit profile (SACP). With total assets of $33.9 billion as of
March 2012, BCI is Chile's fourth-largest financial institution. It has a
market share of about 13% in total loans and deposits. BCI provides a wide
range of banking products and services for individuals, small and midsize
enterprises, and corporations. The bank has one of the largest distribution
networks in the country, with 378 commercial contact points and about 1,300
ATMs. We believe that BCI will take advantage of its strong franchise and
economies of scale to sustain its good profitability and healthy asset quality
despite high competition in the Chilean financial system.
We currently view BCI's capitalization as "adequate." This reflects our
projection that its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification
will be 8%-9% in the next 12 months. This ratio incorporates a return on
average assets of 1.5%-2.0% and 30%-35% dividend payout.
Our risk position assessment for BCI is "adequate." We consider BCI's loan
portfolio, totaling about $24.1 billion, as well-diversified among customers
and economic sectors, and that it is likely to remain healthy as a result of
the solid performance of the Chilean economy. The bank posted nonperforming
loans of 2.6% of total loans as of March 31, 2012. Net charge-offs represented
only 1.0% of average customer loans.
BCI presents, in our opinion, an "average" funding profile, based on
relatively low-cost and diversified deposits. Deposits represented about 72.4%
of the funding base. The bank has strong market penetration of current and
savings accounts, as evidenced by the higher proportion of these deposits in
its total deposits: 32% compared with system's 28%. This structure helps the
bank to lower its funding costs. Time deposits which account for about 44% of
deposits are also relevant and have a largest portion coming from brokers and
institutional investors. Given the more unstable nature of these types of
investors, the bank has been making efforts to extend the tenor of these
deposits. We view this initiative as positive, as in our view, it reduces
liquidity risks further. Cash, money market instruments, and liquid securities
represented about 14% of BCI's total assets as of March 31, 2012, leading to
our view of the bank's liquidity as "adequate."
The issuer credit rating is one notch higher than the SACP, and reflects our
view of a moderately high likelihood of government support, based on BCI's
"high" systemic importance in Chile and our assessment of the government as
"supportive" of its financial system.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BCI will maintain its strong
competitive position in the Chilean financial system, with a market share of
at least 12%. We believe that the bank will sustain its healthy asset quality,
"adequate" liquidity, and "adequate" capitalization and earnings generation
during the next two years. A strengthening of the bank's capital, resulting in
a RAC ratio of more than 10%, could have positive rating implications. On the
other hand, a reduction in the bank's market position or its RAC ratio falling
to less than 7% would result in a downgrade. A liquidity shortage might also
lead to a negative rating action.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1
SACP a-
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0)
Support 1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 1
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
To From
Banco de Credito e Inversiones
Counterparty Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 A/Stable/A-2
Senior Unsecured mxAAA
