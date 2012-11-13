Overview -- We raised our ratings on HCP Inc., including the corporate credit rating, which we raised to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The outlook is stable. -- The upgrade reflects HCP's improved credit metrics, as well as our view that HCP's diversified investment platform and portfolio of long term triple net leased health care assets with annual rent escalators, will enable the REIT to continue to grow cash flow over the next few years despite regulatory uncertainty regarding the delivery and reimbursement of health care, and our expectations for weak economic growth over the next one to two years. -- Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that HCP will continue to finance acquisitions with sufficient equity to maintain an "intermediate" financial risk profile. We expect debt-to-book capital to remain in the low to mid 40% area, and debt-to-EBITDA to be sustained at around 5.5x. Rating Action On Nov. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on Long Beach, Calif.-based HCP Inc. (HCP), including the corporate credit rating, which we raised to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. Rationale The upgrade reflects HCP's improved credit metrics, as well as our view that HCP's diversified investment platform and portfolio of long-term triple-net-leased skilled nursing and senior housing assets, will enable the REIT to continue to grow cash flow over the next few years despite regulatory uncertainty regarding the delivery and reimbursement of health care and our expectations for weak economic growth over the next year. Debt coverage metrics have gradually strengthened over the past year, and we expect fixed-charge coverage (FCC) will exceed 3x for full-year 2012. Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that HCP will continue to finance acquisitions with sufficient equity to maintain an "intermediate" financial risk profile. We expect debt-to-book capital to remain in the low to mid 40% area and debt-to-EBITDA to be sustained at around 5.5x. Our ratings on HCP reflect the diversified health care REIT's "satisfactory" business risk profile, characterized by a large portfolio of health care properties that continue to provide more robust income growth relative to other commercial property types. With an undepreciated asset base of $21 billion at Sept. 30, 2012 (pro forma for the recent acquisition of 133 senior housing properties), we believe HCP's investment platform has sufficient scale and diversity to deliver consistent growth in funds from operation (FFO). In addition, HCP leases most of its skilled nursing and senior housing portfolios to operators under long-term triple net leases, most of which contain annual rent bumps, providing solid earnings visibility. Our assessment of HCP's management and governance is "satisfactory". An "intermediate" financial risk profile, characterized by strengthening debt coverage metrics and low leverage also supports our ratings on HCP. The financial risk profile is further bolstered by adequate liquidity and strong standing in both the equity and debt markets. HCP's owned real estate portfolio at Sept. 30, 2012 (including joint ventures), consists of 955 properties that are well diversified across multiple health care asset types including skilled nursing (33% of net operating income {NOI}), senior housing (32%), life science buildings (16%), medical offices (14%), and hospitals (5%). The portfolio is also geographically diverse with California (22% of NOI) and Texas (10%) representing just 10% or more of NOI. However, HCP does have meaningful tenant concentration. HCR ManorCare (ManorCare) comprises 29% of annualized revenue at Sept. 30, 2012, pro forma for the recent acquisition of 133 senior housing facilities that Emeritus Corp. operates. HCP derives approximately 85% to of its adjusted NOI from triple-net-leased properties including its skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, the majority of its senior housing and life science assets, and a portion of its medical office portfolio. Standard & Poor's believes the traditional triple-net-lease structure (which requires the tenant to pay all property-level costs, such as taxes and maintenance expenses) generally results in more stable cash flows compared with assets that HCP owns and operates. Despite recent significant reductions in Medicare reimbursement rates, EBITDAR coverage for HCP's legacy leased skilled nursing portfolio was still ample, totaling 1.49x, (down from 1.78x a year ago). Facility-level coverage for the ManorCare portfolio (including 66 assisted living facilities), which represents the bulk of HCP's skilled nursing portfolio, was less robust at 1.04x. However, coverage, including cash flow from the portfolio operator (which is also a guarantor for the master lease), was more robust at 1.29x. FFO (excluding impairments and other one-time items) for the first nine months of 2012 increased 12.6% from the prior year, reflecting contributions from the ManorCare acquisition (which closed in April 2011), as well as a 3.8% increase in same-store NOI. Debt service coverage (DSC) and FCC totaled 3.1x and 3.0x, respectively, at Sept. 30, 2012. Total coverage of all obligations increased to roughly 1.1x from 0.9x at year-end 2010. We expect modest improvement in these metrics over the next 18 months as HCP continues to drive growth in FFO through contractual rent bumps in its triple-net portfolio and steady occupancy and rent growth for its life science and medical office portfolios. Debt-to-total implied market capitalization totaled 29% and debt-to-last-quarter annualized EBITDA (adjusted for straight line rents and noncash amortization) was moderate at 5.6x at Sept. 30, 2012. We expect HCP to maintain leverage in this range over the next one to two years, which will require the REIT to fund any sizeable acquisitions in a leverage neutral manner. Stress scenario HCP coverage metrics are relatively protected from rising interest rates due to the company's relatively modest debt maturities over the next two years and the fact that variable-rate debt represents only 1.0% of total debt. In fact, we estimate that HCP could experience no growth in FFO and a 200-basis-point (bp) increase in interest rates over the next two years and still maintain FCC of around 2.5x. Under this scenario, total coverage of all obligations would remain above 1x. Liquidity HCP has an adequate liquidity profile, in our opinion, with available sources sufficient to meet identified needs over the next two years. -- We expect the company to produce roughly $1 billion to $1.1 billion in FFO in 2012 and 2013, after adjusting for straight line rents, noncash depreciation, and amortization related to deferred financing leases. -- HCP's unrestricted cash balance at Sept. 30, 2012, totaled $96.5 million, and the REIT had full availability under a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility at Sept. 30, 2012. In March 2012, HCP amended this facility extending the maturity date by one year to March 11, 2016 (excluding a one year extension), and reducing pricing on borrowings under the facility by 42.5 bps to LIBOR plus 107.5 bps. -- The company's uses of capital include remaining debt maturities totaling $8.7 million for the remainder of 2012. Debt maturities in 2013 are more meaningful at approximately $870 million, but the company could temporarily refinance them using the revolver if capital markets access is limited. -- HCP also financed approximately $650 million of its recent $1.73 billion acquisition of 133 senior housing assets with borrowings under its revolving credit facility. We anticipate that the company will refinance these borrowings with longer term debt in the near future. -- Additional uses of cash include an estimated $60 million to fund anticipated leasing, tenant improvements and capital expenditures, $81 million to complete in-process redevelopment projects, and about $860 million of common dividends in 2012. -- HCP has good access to multiple sources of capital including common equity. Year-to-date, the REIT raised $2.5 billion through the sale of $750 million of senior unsecured notes and $1.7 billion of common stock. -- HCP was in compliance with the financial covenants governing its credit facility on Sept. 30, 2012. Additionally, with the issuance of $2.4 billion of senior unsecured notes in the first quarter of 2011, HCP is now subject to bond covenants, including the maintenance of an unencumbered asset-to-unencumbered debt ratio of more than 150%. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that HCP will maintain DSC and FCC in the low 3x area over next year, and total coverage (including the common dividend) will remain above 1x despite the uncertain regulatory environment and potential for weak macroeconomic trends. We expect HCP to continue to realize annual rent bumps in its triple-net-leased portfolio over the next three to five years given that its skilled nursing portfolio is largely focused on post-acute care. We would lower our ratings by one notch if tenant stress or additional large leveraged acquisitions caused FCC to decline to the mid 2x area and debt-to-undepreciated book capital approached 50%. Tenant concentration and slim facility level rent coverage within the ManorCare portfolio presently inhibit further ratings improvement, in our view. Ratings List HCP Inc. Rating To From Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable BBB/Positive Unsecured BBB+ BBB