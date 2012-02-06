Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' rating to Brasil Telecom
S.A.'s (BRT) planned issuance of 10-year $1 billion senior unsecured
notes. The company will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt maturities
and for other corporate purposes.
BRT (BBB-/Stable/--) is the incumbent of region II and an integral part of
Telemar group, and therefore our rating on BRT is the same as on the group.
Our ratings on Telemar reflect its dominant market position in the Brazilian
telecom industry, with revenue diversification among wireline, wireless, and
broadband segments, and its resulting strong cash flow generation. The
industry, however, suffers from high competition, especially with the traffic
trend moving from fixed-line to mobile, which could result in lower operating
profits, even with growth in subscribers and minutes of usage.
The group is awaiting shareholders' approval for a proposed corporate
restructuring, expected to take place on February 27. We expect the
restructuring to bring further improvements to the group's corporate
governance and additional cost savings.
RATINGS LIST
Brasil Telecom S.A.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
Brasil Telecom S.A.
$1 billion senior unsecured notes BBB-
Primary Credit Analyst: Luisa Vilhena, Sao Paulo (55) 11-3039-9727;
luisa_vilhena@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Rafaela Vitoria, CFA, Sao Paulo;
rafaela_vitoria@standardandpoors.com