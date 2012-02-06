Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' rating to Brasil Telecom S.A.'s (BRT) planned issuance of 10-year $1 billion senior unsecured notes. The company will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt maturities and for other corporate purposes. BRT (BBB-/Stable/--) is the incumbent of region II and an integral part of Telemar group, and therefore our rating on BRT is the same as on the group. Our ratings on Telemar reflect its dominant market position in the Brazilian telecom industry, with revenue diversification among wireline, wireless, and broadband segments, and its resulting strong cash flow generation. The industry, however, suffers from high competition, especially with the traffic trend moving from fixed-line to mobile, which could result in lower operating profits, even with growth in subscribers and minutes of usage. The group is awaiting shareholders' approval for a proposed corporate restructuring, expected to take place on February 27. We expect the restructuring to bring further improvements to the group's corporate governance and additional cost savings. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Brasil Telecom S.A. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- Rating Assigned Brasil Telecom S.A. $1 billion senior unsecured notes BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Luisa Vilhena, Sao Paulo (55) 11-3039-9727; luisa_vilhena@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Rafaela Vitoria, CFA, Sao Paulo; rafaela_vitoria@standardandpoors.com