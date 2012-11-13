Overview
-- We are affirming our 'A+' long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured
debt ratings on the City of Montreal.
-- The affirmation reflects our favorable view of the city's strong
operating and after-capital results in 2011, good economic performance, and
adequate liquidity.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Montreal will
continue to produce strong operating and after-capital results, the economy
will increase moderately in 2012 and 2013, liquidity will remain adequate, and
the recent turbulence in political leadership will steadily subside with the
appointment of an interim mayor.
Rating Action
On Nov. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+'
long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the City of
Montreal, in the Province of Quebec (A+/Stable/A-1+). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Montreal reflect what we consider to be the following positive
factors:
-- What we believe to be strong operating and after-capital results
continued in 2011. The operating surplus improved to 15% of operating
revenues, up from 14% a year earlier. The improvement came as increases in key
revenue sources (property taxes, fees, and subsidies) surpassed those of key
expenditures, such as firefighting and policing and transportation. The
after-capital surplus also strengthened in 2011 to 4% of total revenues from
3% in 2010 and was the best result the city has turned in since the recession
despite the fourth-highest capital program on record. For 2012 and 2013, we
expect operating surpluses of 10%-15% of projected operating revenues, with
after-capital results that are close to balance.
-- Montreal's deep and diversified economy produced good results in 2011,
in our view. GDP (at basic prices) increased about 5% in the year, according
to provincial estimates. Despite the output growth, the labor force did not
respond as favorably. The Montreal unemployment rate was unchanged in 2011, at
9.7%. Employment, on the other hand, declined almost 4%. Labor force results
were somewhat better in the Montreal census metropolitan area (CMA). The
unemployment rate fell slightly to 8.3% in 2011 from 8.6% (the provincial
unemployment rate was 7.8%). CMA employment was unchanged. Construction
activity indicators rose strongly in 2011. The value of building permits rose
46% in 2011 and housing starts were up 29%. The tax assessment base rose 1% in
2011. The province projects moderate levels of job creation and real GDP
growth of 1%-2% in 2012 and 2013, but with little improvement in the
unemployment rate. We expect that the Montreal area should match or outperform
the province, being Quebec's chief urban center and economic engine. We
believe the extent and sustainability of the U.S. recovery and the potential
for European debt risks to spill over onto the global economy are the chief
risks to the city and province's economic outlook.
-- We believe liquidity levels are adequate. Montreal had cash and
temporary investments of slightly more than C$1.2 billion at year-end 2011,
which was up from C$1.0 billion at the end of 2010. As well, the city held
sinking funds totaling C$1.5 billion at that time. By our calculation, those
cash and investment holdings translated into estimated free cash and liquid
assets of slightly less than C$1.1 billion. The ratio of free cash and liquid
assets plus committed facilities to prospective debt service cost was close to
90%. As one of the largest municipal issuers in the country, Montreal also has
strong access to Canada's well-developed capital markets, in our view. The
city also has bank lines of credit totaling C$313 million, of which C$6
million had been used at the end of 2011.
We believe the following factors partially offset these credit strengths:
-- Montreal's debt burden is still high compared with those of peers
(especially Canadian), although it fell in 2011 for the second consecutive
year. At the end of 2011, tax-supported debt, which was unchanged from the
previous year at C$7.4 billion, represented 136% of operating revenues.
Montreal planned to issue about C$1.0 billion in 2012. We estimated the
tax-supported debt burden could rise to as high as 142% of projected operating
revenues, with tax-supported debt reaching C$7.9 billion by the end of the
year, and then stabilizing in 2013. We believe, however, that the city will
actually issue about C$500 million only in 2012 and that actual issuance will
be lower than planned as well in 2013.
-- The mayor, who was in his third-term in office, resigned recently in
the wake of a corruption scandal. The scandal involves the alleged
price-fixing of construction contracts, including municipal contracts. The
province has formed a commission, which is investigating the allegations. We
believe that the mayor's resignation, appointment of an interim mayor, the
possibility of continued revelations from the commission, and the upcoming
municipal elections in November 2013 could distract council somewhat from the
process of governing, including passing the 2013 budget (among other
priorities).
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that Montreal will
continue to produce strong operating surpluses (greater than 10% of operating
revenues) and near-balanced after-capital results in the next two years. We
expect the recent turbulence in political leadership will steadily subside
with the appointment of an interim mayor. The city's economy should continue
increasing in 2012 and 2013 with moderate GDP growth and job creation, but
with little improvement in the unemployment rate. We further expect that
Montreal will maintain adequate liquidity levels with cash and investment
holdings close to C$1.0 billion and that the tax-supported debt burden will
stabilize in 2013. A significant decline in liquidity, the spread of
turbulence in political leadership to the administration, operating surpluses
that remain below 10% of operating revenues, and the return of consecutive
after-capital deficits in the next two years could place downward pressure on
the ratings. Although we don't expect it, a sustained, material decline in the
debt burden coupled with strengthening cash and investment holdings and
continued solid financial results would be preconditions for an upgrade.
Related Criteria And Research
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20,
2010
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Montreal (City of)
Issuer credit rating A+/Stable/--
Senior unsecured debt A+