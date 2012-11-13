Overview -- U.S. rural local exchange carrier Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. is raising a new $515 million term loan B due 2018 at its operating subsidiary, Consolidated Communications Inc., to refinance existing secured debt. -- We are assigning our 'BB-' issue-level and '2' recovery rating to the proposed term loan; our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the parent company is unchanged. -- We are revising our liquidity assessment to "adequate" from "less than adequate" due to an increase in headroom under financial maintenance covenants. -- The stable rating outlook reflects the relative predictability of the company's overall base of business over the next 12 months. Rating Action On Nov. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to rural local exchange carrier (RLEC) Consolidated Communications Inc.'s proposed $515 million senior secured term loan due 2018. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of payment default. Our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the parent company, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc., is unchanged. The outlook is stable. Rationale The proposed refinancing extends debt maturities and modestly benefits liquidity, which we now view as "adequate." We expect the company to use proceeds from the new term loan to refinance its existing $467 million term loan B due 2014, and repay $35 million of outstanding borrowings under its $50 million revolving credit facility due 2016. Because there is only a minimal effect on debt leverage, our financial risk assessment remains "aggressive." Our business risk assessment on Consolidated is "weak". Similar to industry peers, the company faces competition from wireless substitution and cable operators, which are bundling telephone with high-speed data (HSD) and video services and increasingly targeting smaller business customers. Other business risks include likely declining revenue from federal and state subsidies over the next few years. Tempering factors include increased revenue from HSD and video subscribers following the acquisition of SureWest, relatively strong EBITDA margins, and stable distributions from its wireless partnerships. Consolidated Communications is a midsize RLEC providing a wide range of communications services to residential and business customers in Illinois, Texas, and Pennsylvania. On July 2, 2012, the company completed the acquisition of cable overbuilder and incumbent operator SureWest, which serves markets in California and Kansas. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the combined company had about 105,000 video subscribers, 402,000 voice access lines, and 247,000 data customers. With the acquisition of SureWest, Consolidated reduced its reliance on state and federal Universal Service Fund (USF) sources. This funding represented 12% of revenues for 2011, which we estimate will drop to about 8% of revenues on a pro forma basis. Given the FCC's October 2011 order on USF, we expect these revenues will continue to decline for several years. While the company will also continue to lose access revenues due to the FCC intercarrier compensation rules adopted in the same order, we expect Consolidated to obtain some cost savings from lower access fees to other carriers. Under our base-case scenario, we expect relatively flat to very low single-digit percent pro forma revenue growth over the next 12 months, as mid-single-digit percent voice access line losses are somewhat offset by modest growth in video and data revenue. To mitigate the effect of line losses, over the past few years the company has upgraded its network to expand its digital subscriber-line (DSL) and Internet protocol (IP) TV services. We believe the company will continue to deploy fiber in its region, as well as expanding facilities in the SureWest footprint. Residential video services have some growth potential in our view, despite an overall stagnant market for pay TV services, given Consolidated's relatively low penetration of addressable homes of 20.2% as of Sept. 30, 2012. However, we also believe video growth will be accompanied by relatively high customer provisioning and programming costs. The company's EBITDA margin (treating stock compensation as an expense) was healthy at about 46.5% for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012. The company is targeting $25 million of operating synergies over the next 2 years, through headcount reductions, systems integration, and greater operational efficiencies. We believe that heightened costs of aggressively marketing and provisioning video and broadband services, especially in the SureWest territories, coupled with lower USF funds and access revenues, will at least partially offset achieved operating synergies. As a result, we are not projecting material margin improvement over the longer term. Debt (adjusted for operating leases and pensions) to EBITDA (including wireless partnership distributions) was about 6.1x as of Sept. 30, 2012. Pro forma for a full year's contribution from SureWest, adjusted leverage is closer to 5.0x. We expect leverage to remain in this area over the next few years, given our relatively flat revenue outlook and margin assumptions. Moreover, we expect only modestly positive discretionary cash flow over the next 12 months due to higher interest expense, elevated capital expenditures, and the company's targeted dividend payout for the pro forma company of about $60 million annually. Liquidity We have revised our liquidity assessment to "adequate" under our criteria, from "less than adequate," due to the company's increased covenant headroom following the SureWest acquisition. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, sources of liquidity consist of about $27 million in cash balances and full availability under its $50 million revolving credit facility due 2016. We expect pro forma funds from operations (FFO) to be in the $150 million to $180 million range. The company has guided toward pro forma capital expenditures of $110 million to $115 million for 2012, and we expect capital expenditures to average about 15% to 20% of revenues over the next few years as the company aggressively targets growth in its IPTV customers, as well as growing fiber homes, and expanding its IP capability to serve business customers. While Consolidated's pro forma dividend will be sizable, at about $60 million, it has some discretion to curtail dividends to bolster liquidity. However, we do not expect the company to use this flexibility unless it is under financial stress. If net debt leverage exceeds 5.1x, the dividend must be suspended according to the terms of the credit facility. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company had about an 18% cushion against its 5.25x leverage covenant. We expect the company to maintain adequate headroom over the intermediate term. Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on the $515 million senior secured term loan B due 2018 is 'BB-' (one notch above the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the parent company). The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of payment default. Outlook The rating outlook is stable. The relative predictability of the company's business, as well as growth potential in data and video services, provides stability for the rating over the next 12 months. However, if the combined company's access line losses materially accelerate from current levels, we could lower the rating, particularly if this results in leverage rising above the low-5x area. In addition, lower dividend distributions from the wireless partnerships could lead to leverage exceeding the low-5x area, which could prompt a downgrade. While we consider it unlikely in the near term, if Consolidated's IPTV efforts, including deployments in the SureWest markets, contribute to significantly lower access-line losses despite economic and competitive pressures, we could raise the rating. Such a scenario would also require meaningful leverage reduction to the 3x area. Ratings List Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Rating Consolidated Communications Inc. Senior Secured US$515 mil incremental term B bank BB- ln due 2018 Recovery Rating 2