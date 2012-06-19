June 19 - After a long delay, the Federal Reserve Board announced final Basel 2.5 and draft Basel III capital rules for financial institutions on June 7, said an article published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, titled "For U.S. Banks, It's Finally Time For The Full Basel Rules." We believe that large, complex banks mostly anticipated the new trading risk regulation and proposed capital rules, given capital planning requirements under DFA. However, some of the specific details, including the broader scope of application, might have surprised smaller and regional banks, but we view them favorably. "We don't expect the Fed's final Basel 2.5 rules to have a broad impact on U.S. bank ratings because the risk-adjusted capital framework we use to assess banks' capital and earnings applies much higher charges to banks' trading positions than the Basel 2.5 accord required," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rodrigo Quintanilla. "However, although transparency will improve, more complete disclosures based on Basel 2.5 measures may lead us to revise our capital and earnings assessments for banks, which could result in downgrades in some isolated cases." "Similarly, given our use of the RAC framework, we don't expect to take any rating actions as the U.S. inches closer to the implementation of Basel III capital rules," said Mr. Quintanilla. Because the rules are subject to national discretion, which limits global comparability, in our view, we apply our RAC framework to better capture risks in a globally consistent manner. Still, meeting or exceeding minimum regulatory capital requirements is essential for a financial institution to operate as a going concern in the normal course of business. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.