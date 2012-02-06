Fitch Ratings has affirmed UniCredit Bank AG's (UCB, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') public
sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'.
The rating is based on UCB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and
an unchanged Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 11.9%, the combination of which
enables the covered bonds to be rated up to 'AAA' on a probability of default
(PD) basis, given that overcollateralisation (OC) is sufficient to sustain the
'AAA' stresses. All else being equal, UCB's public sector Pfandbriefe rating
could be maintained at 'AAA' when factoring in recoveries given default, if the
issuer is rated at least 'BBB'.
Following a detailed analysis using line-by-line information received from the
issuer, Fitch has revised its view on the level of nominal OC supporting the
'AAA' rating on PD basis to 12.7% from 12.0%. The OC supporting the rating will
be affected by, among others, the profile of the cover assets relative to the
outstanding Pfandbriefe which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances.
The line-by-line data delivered by the issuer was sufficient and complete except
for borrower/guarantor information on about 18% of the total cover assets, which
was not provided due to data security concerns. For these data gaps, the agency
applied conservative assumptions.
As of end-January 2012, UCB's outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe amounted to
EUR7.2bn and were backed by a cover pool of EUR8.5bn, resulting in a nominal OC
of 17.9%. Fitch takes into account the lowest level of nominal OC observed in
the last 12 months, which is 17.9% and is therefore higher than the OC
supporting the 'AAA' rating of 12.7%.
UCB's Pfandbrief rating is credit linked to Germany ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+') as 42%
of the cover assets are either directly exposed to or guaranteed by German
sovereign or its federal states. Among this exposure, 12% of assets are export
credit loans guaranteed by Euler Hermes Kreditversicherung AG. Next to the
German exposures, the pool also has minor portions of Austrian (2.2%) and
Spanish (0.4%) assets.
For the cover assets, Fitch has calculated an expected credit loss of 6.9% in a
'AAA' rating scenario, whereby the assumed defaults and recoveriesfor this
scenario are 22.6% and 69.4% respectively.
In a second step, Fitch assessed the asset and liability mismatches in the cash
flow analysis incorporating the assumed defaults and recoveries. All assets and
Pfandbriefe are euro-denominated. The cash flow profile shows a notable open
interest position as around 26.4% of the assets are floating rate compared to
only 12.7% of the Pfandbriefe. There are no privileged derivatives registered in
the cover pool to mitigate the interest rate risk. The weighted average
remaining life of the cover assets is approximately five years, while the
weighted average remaining life of the covered bonds is about six years. Fitch
has taken all mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash flows by
applying appropriate stresses.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit
update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
