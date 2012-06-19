June 19 - Fitch believes recent credit card trust data points to a continued decline in industry loss rates in 2Q12, bolstering the financial performance of large general purpose card issuers through improved asset performance as well as reserve releases. Industry average net loss rates, already at all time lows, will likely fall below 4.0% in 2Q12, for the largest six issuers versus industry average loss rates in excess of 6.7% between 2007 and 2011. While seasonal trends will play a role in 2Q12 improvement, we believe card issuers are also benefiting from better underwriting, stronger payment rates, and fewer bankruptcy filings. Still, we continue to believe that net charge-off rates will begin to rise from historical lows before year end, despite modest portfolio growth, as losses are at unsustainable levels longer-term. Net loss rates in 2Q12 are expected to improve upon the 4.01% average net charge-off rate reported by the top six general purpose card issuers 1Q12, which was already 11 basis points below the prior quarter and 267 basis points better than the average loss rates from 2007-2011. Reflecting the strong credit card performance, Discover Financial Services (rated 'BBB/F2' with a Stable Rating Outlook by Fitch) reported its 2Q12 earnings results earlier today, including card net charge-offs of 2.79%, which compared to 3.07% in the prior quarter and 5.01% in 2Q11. Given credit trends, reserve releases are likely to boost quarterly earnings results once again, albeit at a more moderate rate, yielding segment returns well above historical averages. Returns on average card receivables were 4.2% for the top six card issuers in 1Q12, which compared to average returns of 2.4% in 1Q08. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.