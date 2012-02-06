(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B/RR4' rating to the USD50 million reopening of Cimento Tupi S.A.'s (Tupi) bonds due 2018. The reopening is an additional offering of the US$100 million, 9.75% bond due May 11, 2018. Proceeds from this transaction will be used for expansion of the Pedra do Sino and general corporate purposes, including the repayment of debt.

Fitch currently rates Tupi as follows:

--Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B';

--Local Currency IDR 'B';

--Long-Term National Rating 'BBB-(bra)'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable. Tupi's 'B' ratings reflect the volatility of its cash flow generation due to the cyclicality of the cement industry. As a small producer of cement, Tupi lacks geographic diversification, heightening the risk of this exposure. Tupi's cost structure is higher than the largest integrated Brazilian cement producers.

The strong credit profile of these large companies may allow them to pressure prices during a downturn in the industry in an attempt to sustain volumes, which would negatively affect Tupi's ability to service its debt. Tupi has a challenge to shift its business model. The company is currently implementing a new operating model due to the termination of a supply agreement effective April 2012 for slag from CSN, a large Brazilian steel company, which is increasing its presence in cement. Tupi's strategy is to expand its unit at its Pedra do Sino plant, which will significantly reduce the company's reliance on slag and increase total overall nominal production to 3.2 million tons of cement per year by 2014 from 2.4 million. The success of this expansion is crucial to the company's ongoing activities.

Absent this expansion, Fitch estimates that the company's nominal annual capacity would be reduced to 1.6 million tons. Tupi's credit metrics will be under pressured until 2013 due to the aforementioned capital expenditure plan (USD150 million). In May 2011, the company issued a USD100 million, and this current add-on issuance is key to support the capex program and avoid higher refinancing risks. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, Tupi generated BRL72.4 million of EBITDA. The company had BRL55.2 million of cash and marketable securities and BRL291.3 million of total debt, including taxes refinancing, with BRL62.7 in the short term. These figures result in a total debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.0 times (x) and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.3x. Net leverage is expected to return to less than 3.0x during 2013 once the project is complete.

A ratings downgrade or Negative Outlook could result from significant deterioration in the company's cash generation and operating margins due to a downward turn in the Brazilian market. A rating upgrade could result from a successful change in Tupi's business profile with the concentration of its operations at Pedra do Sino and a subsequent increase in operating cash flows. A more conservative capital structure with lower leverage and a more robust liquidity position would also be viewed positively. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)