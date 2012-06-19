June 19 - Overview -- U.S.-based Consolidated Container Co. LLC is being acquired by affiliates of Bain Capital Partners LLC. -- We have affirmed the 'B' corporate credit rating on Consolidated Container, and removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it had been placed with negative implications on May 31, 2012. -- We are also assigning issue-level and recovery ratings to the company's proposed $370 million senior secured first-lien term loan and $250 million in senior unsecured notes. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that improving operating results and favorable business conditions should allow Consolidated Container to maintain a financial profile consistent with the current ratings. Rating Action On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Consolidated Container. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on May 31, 2012. The outlook is stable. We assigned a 'B' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to the proposed $370 million senior secured first-lien term loan due 2019. The '3' recovery rating reflects our expectation for a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also assigned a 'CCC+' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to the proposed $250 million in senior unsecured notes due 2020. The '6' recovery rating reflects our expectation for a negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The $370 million senior secured first-lien loan and $250 million in senior unsecured notes and about $180 million in equity from Bain Capital will fund the purchase of outstanding equity and pay off existing debt of about $554 million with the remainder applied toward the payment of transaction fees and expenses. The company will also have a new $125 million asset-backed revolving credit facility, which we do not rate. Rationale After the completion of the transaction, we expect leverage to be about 6x and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt of approximately 12%. Although we would continue to view the financial profile as highly leveraged, we expect favorable operating trends and an improving financial profile to support a stable outlook. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect leverage to improve gradually toward 5x and FFO-to-total-adjusted-debt will be flat to modestly better in the next few years through increased volumes, rationalization of low margin operations, and various cost reduction efforts. The ratings on Consolidated Container Co. LLC and its wholly owned subsidiary, Consolidated Container Capital Inc., reflect the company's stable operating performance, adequate liquidity, positive free cash flow generation, and a financial profile consistent with the rating. Standard & Poor's expects ongoing cost reductions, favorable raw material pass-through provisions, and commercialization of new products to continue to support favorable operating trends. The ratings reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk and "weak" business risk. The weak business risk profile reflects the commoditized nature of Consolidated Container's products, high customer concentration, and a highly fragmented and competitive industry structure. This is somewhat mitigated by its significant market share in a relatively stable beverage and consumer product packaging markets and favorable sales contracts with its customers. Consolidated Container produces rigid plastic containers for dairy products, water, juice, and other beverages; food, household, and agricultural chemicals; and motor oil. It generated revenues of about $739 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. The company's product mix is somewhat concentrated; about 46% of revenue comes from dairy and water packaging, which are commodity-type products and have mature demand patterns. The company's household chemicals and industrial & specialty packaging products, which are comparatively higher-margin businesses, account for about 32% of sales. Consolidated Container's end markets are mostly stable, but its customer concentration is high. The company's largest customer, Dean Foods, constitutes about 20% of sales, and its top 10 customers account for 47% of sales. Still, significant market shares in some categories, strategically located facilities (including numerous onsite operations at customers' plants), and established and contractual relationships with key customers provide barriers to entry in this highly fragmented and competitive industry. Approximately 85% of the company's sales are under contracts with customers that allow for pass-through of fluctuations in raw material prices, typically with a 30 day time lag. Despite a high percentage of volume under contract, operating margins witnessed volatility in past years primarily because of volatile prices for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) resins (which account for 93% of resins used). However, we expect increased volumes and improved pass through for its raw materials will support current operating margins (before depreciation and amortization) at about 15%. . The financial risk profile will continue to be highly leveraged after the transaction. We expect leverage to be about 6x and a ratio of FFO to total adjusted debt of approximately 12% for 2012. Based on our scenario forecast, we expect leverage to improve toward 5x and flat to modest improvement in its FFO to total adjusted debt ratio in the next few years. We expect this ratio to be within a range of 10% to 12% through a business cycle to maintain the current ratings. Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate" with cash sources more than covering its cash needs over the next two years. After the transaction, its proposed $125 million asset based revolving credit facility will be undrawn and will have about $7 million in letters of credit. Near-term scheduled debt maturities are manageable, with only about $4.0 million due annually until 2017 when its $125 million asset based revolving credit facility is due. Future growth will largely be driven by organic expansion and small tuck-in acquisitions to a lesser extent. Consolidated Container expects to fund the growth with internal cash generation and, if needed, from revolver borrowings. In 2012, we expect cash flow generation to be adequate to cover about $40 million in capital expenditures. Financial covenants on the revolving credit facility include a springing minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1x that applies if availability falls to less than $15.5 million. Based on current assumptions, we do not expect availability to deteriorate to this level in the next few quarters. If this covenant is triggered, the coverage ratio will be applicable until availability equals or exceeds $15.5 million for five consecutive business days. We believe Consolidated Container has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-24 months; -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 15%; and -- Because of the company's reasonable conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Consolidated Container LLC to be published following this release on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. We believe operating trends should improve gradually in the next few years, supporting a financial profile consistent with the ratings. The stable outlook also reflects our view that liquidity should continue to be adequate, with meaningful availability under the revolving credit facility and positive free cash flow generation. We expect FFO to total adjusted debt to remain 10% to 12% and maintain the current ratings. Although we do not anticipate an upgrade in the near future, we could raise the ratings if the company achieves and maintains an FFO to total adjusted debt ratio of 15% to 20%, with operating results remaining stable. However, we could lower the ratings if sales volumes decline significantly; for example, if increased competition and prolonged weakness in the company's end markets cause it to lose customers, resulting in earnings deterioration. These business challenges could result in decreased liquidity or a drop in the FFO to total adjusted debt ratio to the single-digit area. Based on our scenario forecasts, we could lower the ratings if operating margins weaken by two percentage points or more, or if volumes decline by more than 10% from our 2012 forecasts. In this scenario, we expect the company's leverage would deteriorate to more than 7x and FFO to total adjusted debt would decrease to less than 10%. New Ratings Consolidated Container Co. LLC Consolidated Container Finance Inc. Senior Secured US$370 mil Term bank ln due 2019 B Recovery Rating 3 Senior Unsecured US$250 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020 CCC+ Recovery Rating 6