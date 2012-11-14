(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Today's rating actions follow a review of the performance of Gate SME
CLO 2006-1 (Gate 2006), and are primarily based on our assessment of the
concentration risks inherent in the portfolio. We have therefore lowered our
ratings on all classes of notes.
-- The GATE SME CLO platform securitizes loans originated by Deutsche
Bank AG and granted to predominantly German small and midsize enterprises.
Gate 2006 closed in October 2006 and was the fourth transaction issued under
the GATE SME CLO platform.
-- Credit enhancement to the credit-linked notes is provided by
subordination.
-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European SME
securitizations. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this
review, our future European SME securitization criteria may differ from the
current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all
outstanding notes in this transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on the class A, B, C, D, and E
floating rate credit-linked notes issued by GATE SME CLO 2006-1 Ltd. (Gate 2006).
Today's actions reflect our assessment of the performance of the transaction,
and are primarily based on our assessment of the concentration risk inherent
in the portfolio. We have based our analysis on the information report and
loan-level data, both as of Sept. 28, 2012, provided to us by the originator.
Our credit analysis for this type of transaction is primarily based on
stochastic default analysis (using CDO Evaluator) as well as additional stress
tests that include scenarios in which the largest obligors default with very
low recoveries. These tests indicate that the class A notes would likely
experience a principal shortfall if more than the top two obligor groups were
to default. According to the stress tests, the class B, C, and D notes could
sustain a default by the largest obligor group, while for the class E notes,
available credit enhancement is not sufficient to sustain the default of the
largest obligor group. Compared with our last review, this represents a
worsening in coverage levels across the capital structure by one obligor
group.