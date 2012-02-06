(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brazilian Finance & Real Estate (BFRE)
and its subsidiaries' ratings and placed them on Rating Watch
Positive. The rating action follows the announcement of their sale to Banco
Panamericano S.A. (Panamericano) and to Banco BTG Pacual S.A. (BTG Pactual),
which still is pending the approval from local regulators and Panamericano's
shareholders. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed BTG Pactual and
Panamericano's ratings. A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end
of this release.
Fitch expects that upon completion of the proposed acquisition, BFRE and its
subsidiaries' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and National Ratings will be
upgraded since these companies will become fully owned subsidiaries of
Panamericano. Panamericano's ratings, in turn, reflect the support from its
controlling shareholder BTG Pactual (51% of ordinary shares) as well as the
benefits from Caixa Economica Federal (49% of ordinary shares) (Caixa, National
Rating 'AAA(bra)'), which is the country's fifth largest bank in terms of total
assets and is fully controlled by the Brazilian government.
BTG Pactual's ratings reflect its strong franchise as a investment bank in
Brazil, success in developing activities and good performance track. The bank's
ratings also take into account the high quality and experience of its
executives, its strong risk controls and its recurring earnings flow, which have
consistently covered its fixed operational costs. However, ratings are
constrained by the limited though increasing balance sheet and revenues
diversification.
A larger and more diversified business and revenues volume, which is already
one of BTG Pactual strategic aims, may benefit its ratings in the medium and/or
long term. On the other hand, the bank's ratings could be negatively impacted by
large trading losses or by a deterioration on its asset quality and consequently
on its capitalization. Fitch also notes with concern growing pressure on BTG
Pactual's capitalization indicators; while regulatory capital indicators
continue to compare well locally and internationally, these benefit from
significant holdings of low and zero risk weighted assets, mainly American and
Brazilian sovereign debts, and by the inclusion of subordinated debt in the
regulatory capital base.
Fitch's Core Capital, its primary capital indicator, has seen a sustained
drop from 20% in December 2010 to 14% in September 2011; while some pressure on
capitalization indicators was expected and considered in current ratings,
significant further pressure would be a credit negative. The rapid growth in the
bank's loan portfolio, which is expected to continue to grow to around 3 times
equity will bring potentially significant concentrations, and the concentrations
in the securities portfolio, while of solid credit profile, are also notable; in
Fitch's view, a solid level of capitalization is important in light of existing
and potential future concentrations.
BTG Pactual's franchise attracted international shareholders, which injected
USD 1.55 billion and acquired 16.04% of its shares in December 2010. This
additional capital injection has enabled the bank to become more competitive and
continue its development pace by taking advantage of opportunities offered by
both the local and foreign economy. Good examples of such opportunities include
the acquisition of Panamericano and the negotiation to acquire Celfin Capital
S.A., Chile's largest brokerage house and BFRE. This acquisition will increase
the bank's business diversification. Created in 1983, BTG Pactual is controlled
by Mr. Andre Esteves, main executive of UBS Pactual up to 2008 and one of the
controllers of the former Banco Pactual.
Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, Panamericano will acquire the
origination, financing and securitization assets by BRL940 million, with a
goodwill of roughly BRL140 million. On its turn, the BRL2.3 billion of assets
under management, BRL4.6 billion related to the fiduciary administration and the
BRL179 million of investment in real estate funds (FIIs) and other investment
vehicles will be segregated prior to the sale to Panamericano and acquired
directly by BTG Pactual by BRL275 million, given that they fall within the
latter activities as an investment bank and asset manager.
In Fitch's opinion this transaction will strongly benefit BFRE, given the
complementary nature of its activities, the lower funding costs and consequently
better results. Fitch also believes that the acquisition will add new and very
promising business line that will increase Panamericano's earnings generation,
mainly through fee income with low capital allocation. This business line is
comprised by real estate loans, which may be subsequently securitized. Moreover,
since Caixa is the largest player in real estate loans, holding a local market
share of roughly 70% and counting on a wide distribution network, which may
additionally benefit BFRE's securitization business.
BFRE's current ratings reflects the strong expertise of the group in the
real estate financing market, its experienced and conservative team, and well
controlled and identified risks. The ratings also reflect its good asset quality
and satisfactory performance. On the other hand, the ratings consider its
concentrations in the real estate market and its dependence on institutional
funding. BFRE group is a financial services company, solely focused on the
Brazilian real estate market, BS being the largest securitization company in
Brazil, holding a roughly 31% market share in the domestic market. BFRE group is
controlled by Ourinvest Real Estate Holding S.A., which holds 70.56% of its
voting shares and 34% of the total. The remaining shares belong to two
international investors.
Panamericano's ratings will not be affected by this transaction, as they
remain based mainly on the support from BTG Pactual, even though its credit
profile will benefit from the higher capitalization as a result of the announced
capital injection of up to R$ 1.8 billion. According to Panamericano, this
capital injection will be carried out by both shareholders, with no changes on
its ownership structure. Panamericano's ratings also benefit from the recurring
support provided by Caixa through BRL10 billion in credit limits, valid up to
2019, which strongly benefit its liquidity and funding. Changes in BTG Pactual's
propensity or capacity of offering support to Panamericano may affect their
ratings.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
BFRE
--Foreign and local currency long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed
at 'BB-'; placed on Rating Watch Positive;
--Foreign and local currency short-term affirmed at 'B';
--National long-term rating affirmed at 'A-(bra)'; placed on Rating Watch
Positive;
--National short-term rating affirmed at 'F2(bra)'; placed on Rating Watch
Positive.
Brazilian Mortgages Cia. Hipotecaria (BM)
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; placed on
Rating Watch Positive;
--Foreign and local currency short-term affirmed at 'B';
--National long-term rating affirmed at 'A-(bra)'; placed on Rating Watch
Positive;
--National short-term rating affirmed at 'F2(bra)'; placed on Rating Watch
Positive.
Brazilian Securities Cia. de Securitizacao (BS)
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; placed on
Rating Watch Positive;
--Foreign and local currency short-term affirmed at 'B';
--National long-term rating affirmed at 'A-(bra)'; placed on Rating Watch
Positive;
--National short-term rating affirmed at 'F2(bra)'; placed on Rating Watch
Positive.
--Debentures issuance due October 2014 affirmed at 'A-(bra)'; placed on
Rating Watch Positive.
BTG Pactual
-- Foreign and local currency long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term affirmed at 'F3';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb-';
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'No Floor';
--National long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Senior notes unsecured due June 2016 affirmed at 'BBB-'.
Panamericano
--National long-term rating affirmed at 'AA-(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'.
Analyst
Pedro Gomes
Director
+55-11 4504-2600
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 andar - Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100
Secundary Analyst
Edgard Dias
Senior Analyst
+55-11-4504-2600
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Management Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011);
--'Securities Firms Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Securities Firms Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
EOTMARKER
[log off] [home page]
© Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1)
<< back
Transmission history : 1 alert filed
Time US Use Headline
N r
06/02/20 WN WE FITCH PLACES BRAZILIAN FINANCE & SUBS ON
12 A9 SCR RATING WATCH POSITIVE; AFFIRMS BTG PACTUAL &
11:12:08 49 IPT PANAMERICANO
8
NORMAL RATINGS Fitch Places Brazilian Finance & Subs on Rating Watch Positive;
Affirms BTG Pactual & Panamericano yes
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)