(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brazilian Finance & Real Estate (BFRE) and its subsidiaries' ratings and placed them on Rating Watch Positive. The rating action follows the announcement of their sale to Banco Panamericano S.A. (Panamericano) and to Banco BTG Pacual S.A. (BTG Pactual), which still is pending the approval from local regulators and Panamericano's shareholders. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed BTG Pactual and Panamericano's ratings. A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this release. Fitch expects that upon completion of the proposed acquisition, BFRE and its subsidiaries' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and National Ratings will be upgraded since these companies will become fully owned subsidiaries of Panamericano. Panamericano's ratings, in turn, reflect the support from its controlling shareholder BTG Pactual (51% of ordinary shares) as well as the benefits from Caixa Economica Federal (49% of ordinary shares) (Caixa, National Rating 'AAA(bra)'), which is the country's fifth largest bank in terms of total assets and is fully controlled by the Brazilian government. BTG Pactual's ratings reflect its strong franchise as a investment bank in Brazil, success in developing activities and good performance track. The bank's ratings also take into account the high quality and experience of its executives, its strong risk controls and its recurring earnings flow, which have consistently covered its fixed operational costs. However, ratings are constrained by the limited though increasing balance sheet and revenues diversification. A larger and more diversified business and revenues volume, which is already one of BTG Pactual strategic aims, may benefit its ratings in the medium and/or long term. On the other hand, the bank's ratings could be negatively impacted by large trading losses or by a deterioration on its asset quality and consequently on its capitalization. Fitch also notes with concern growing pressure on BTG Pactual's capitalization indicators; while regulatory capital indicators continue to compare well locally and internationally, these benefit from significant holdings of low and zero risk weighted assets, mainly American and Brazilian sovereign debts, and by the inclusion of subordinated debt in the regulatory capital base. Fitch's Core Capital, its primary capital indicator, has seen a sustained drop from 20% in December 2010 to 14% in September 2011; while some pressure on capitalization indicators was expected and considered in current ratings, significant further pressure would be a credit negative. The rapid growth in the bank's loan portfolio, which is expected to continue to grow to around 3 times equity will bring potentially significant concentrations, and the concentrations in the securities portfolio, while of solid credit profile, are also notable; in Fitch's view, a solid level of capitalization is important in light of existing and potential future concentrations. BTG Pactual's franchise attracted international shareholders, which injected USD 1.55 billion and acquired 16.04% of its shares in December 2010. This additional capital injection has enabled the bank to become more competitive and continue its development pace by taking advantage of opportunities offered by both the local and foreign economy. Good examples of such opportunities include the acquisition of Panamericano and the negotiation to acquire Celfin Capital S.A., Chile's largest brokerage house and BFRE. This acquisition will increase the bank's business diversification. Created in 1983, BTG Pactual is controlled by Mr. Andre Esteves, main executive of UBS Pactual up to 2008 and one of the controllers of the former Banco Pactual. Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, Panamericano will acquire the origination, financing and securitization assets by BRL940 million, with a goodwill of roughly BRL140 million. On its turn, the BRL2.3 billion of assets under management, BRL4.6 billion related to the fiduciary administration and the BRL179 million of investment in real estate funds (FIIs) and other investment vehicles will be segregated prior to the sale to Panamericano and acquired directly by BTG Pactual by BRL275 million, given that they fall within the latter activities as an investment bank and asset manager. In Fitch's opinion this transaction will strongly benefit BFRE, given the complementary nature of its activities, the lower funding costs and consequently better results. Fitch also believes that the acquisition will add new and very promising business line that will increase Panamericano's earnings generation, mainly through fee income with low capital allocation. This business line is comprised by real estate loans, which may be subsequently securitized. Moreover, since Caixa is the largest player in real estate loans, holding a local market share of roughly 70% and counting on a wide distribution network, which may additionally benefit BFRE's securitization business. BFRE's current ratings reflects the strong expertise of the group in the real estate financing market, its experienced and conservative team, and well controlled and identified risks. The ratings also reflect its good asset quality and satisfactory performance. On the other hand, the ratings consider its concentrations in the real estate market and its dependence on institutional funding. BFRE group is a financial services company, solely focused on the Brazilian real estate market, BS being the largest securitization company in Brazil, holding a roughly 31% market share in the domestic market. BFRE group is controlled by Ourinvest Real Estate Holding S.A., which holds 70.56% of its voting shares and 34% of the total. The remaining shares belong to two international investors. Panamericano's ratings will not be affected by this transaction, as they remain based mainly on the support from BTG Pactual, even though its credit profile will benefit from the higher capitalization as a result of the announced capital injection of up to R$ 1.8 billion. According to Panamericano, this capital injection will be carried out by both shareholders, with no changes on its ownership structure. Panamericano's ratings also benefit from the recurring support provided by Caixa through BRL10 billion in credit limits, valid up to 2019, which strongly benefit its liquidity and funding. Changes in BTG Pactual's propensity or capacity of offering support to Panamericano may affect their ratings. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: BFRE --Foreign and local currency long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BB-'; placed on Rating Watch Positive; --Foreign and local currency short-term affirmed at 'B'; --National long-term rating affirmed at 'A-(bra)'; placed on Rating Watch Positive; --National short-term rating affirmed at 'F2(bra)'; placed on Rating Watch Positive. Brazilian Mortgages Cia. Hipotecaria (BM) --Foreign and local currency long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; placed on Rating Watch Positive; --Foreign and local currency short-term affirmed at 'B'; --National long-term rating affirmed at 'A-(bra)'; placed on Rating Watch Positive; --National short-term rating affirmed at 'F2(bra)'; placed on Rating Watch Positive. Brazilian Securities Cia. de Securitizacao (BS) --Foreign and local currency long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; placed on Rating Watch Positive; --Foreign and local currency short-term affirmed at 'B'; --National long-term rating affirmed at 'A-(bra)'; placed on Rating Watch Positive; --National short-term rating affirmed at 'F2(bra)'; placed on Rating Watch Positive. --Debentures issuance due October 2014 affirmed at 'A-(bra)'; placed on Rating Watch Positive. BTG Pactual -- Foreign and local currency long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable; --Foreign and local currency short-term affirmed at 'F3'; --Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb-'; --Support rating affirmed at '5'; --Support rating floor affirmed at 'No Floor'; --National long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --National short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'; --Senior notes unsecured due June 2016 affirmed at 'BBB-'. Panamericano --National long-term rating affirmed at 'AA-(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --National short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'. Analyst Pedro Gomes Director +55-11 4504-2600 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 andar - Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100 Secundary Analyst Edgard Dias Senior Analyst +55-11-4504-2600 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Management Director +1-212-908-0739 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011); --'Securities Firms Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011). 