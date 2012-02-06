(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 6 - forecast for the first half of the year, thanks to robust property
portfolios, according to a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services titled "Resilient Property Portfolios Should Enable European Real
Estate Firms To Ride Out Downside Credit Risks In 2012."
"We think that our macroeconomic forecast of a mild recession for the first
half of the year will have a moderate effect on the operating performance of our
rated Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) portfolio," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Anna Overton. That is not to say, however, that real estate firms
will not experience difficulties in the short term. "Potential risks are
primarily linked to weak disposal activity constraining new development, as well
as soft demand for secondary assets depressing upward rent review potential
across the board", added Ms. Overton. On the operating side, we believe that due
to lower revenue growth prospects in the region and the need to cut overhead
costs in the current economic environment, corporate tenants are likely to pace
their take-up of commercial real estate space.
Hence, we think that rental income growth will probably decline in Europe
this year compared with 2011. For retail properties, this is likely to be due to
lower consumer spending, and for office properties due to stagnating employment
growth. We also factor into our credit analysis relatively high levels of
vacancies and delinquencies in countries such as Spain and Hungary, which are
affecting some property portfolios. Overall, we anticipate slightly lower
operating performance than in 2011. On the financing side, we believe that the
volatility in financial markets continues to constrain growth in the real estate
sector. Access to bank financing is more limited now that a number of banks have
ceased real estate lending. The remaining lenders are increasing their margins
on loans to reflect higher funding costs, higher capital requirements, and lower
competition between banks.
Consequently, we are anticipating a higher cost of debt for most real estate
companies. However, non-bank lenders such as insurers and funds are moving in to
fill this funding gap. Looking ahead, Standard & Poor's remains confident that
credit quality will stay solid for most of its highly rated REITs.re
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)