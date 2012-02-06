(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 6 - forecast for the first half of the year, thanks to robust property portfolios, according to a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "Resilient Property Portfolios Should Enable European Real Estate Firms To Ride Out Downside Credit Risks In 2012."

"We think that our macroeconomic forecast of a mild recession for the first half of the year will have a moderate effect on the operating performance of our rated Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) portfolio," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Anna Overton. That is not to say, however, that real estate firms will not experience difficulties in the short term. "Potential risks are primarily linked to weak disposal activity constraining new development, as well as soft demand for secondary assets depressing upward rent review potential across the board", added Ms. Overton. On the operating side, we believe that due to lower revenue growth prospects in the region and the need to cut overhead costs in the current economic environment, corporate tenants are likely to pace their take-up of commercial real estate space.

Hence, we think that rental income growth will probably decline in Europe this year compared with 2011. For retail properties, this is likely to be due to lower consumer spending, and for office properties due to stagnating employment growth. We also factor into our credit analysis relatively high levels of vacancies and delinquencies in countries such as Spain and Hungary, which are affecting some property portfolios. Overall, we anticipate slightly lower operating performance than in 2011. On the financing side, we believe that the volatility in financial markets continues to constrain growth in the real estate sector. Access to bank financing is more limited now that a number of banks have ceased real estate lending. The remaining lenders are increasing their margins on loans to reflect higher funding costs, higher capital requirements, and lower competition between banks.

Consequently, we are anticipating a higher cost of debt for most real estate companies. However, non-bank lenders such as insurers and funds are moving in to fill this funding gap. Looking ahead, Standard & Poor's remains confident that credit quality will stay solid for most of its highly rated REITs.re (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)