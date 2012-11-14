Overview
-- On Nov. 5, 2012, U.K.-based health care group Care UK acquired Harmoni
for an enterprise value of GBP48 million plus associated costs.
-- The acquisition will weaken Care UK's debt protection metrics to
levels that we no longer view as commensurate with a 'B+' rating.
-- We are lowering the corporate credit rating and senior secured debt
ratings to 'B' from 'B+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our estimate that the company will
maintain Standard & Poor's adjusted EBITDA cash interest cover above 1.5x,
while gradually improving EBITDA.
Rating Action
On Nov. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit and senior secured debt ratings on U.K.-based health care
group Care UK Health & Social Care Investments Ltd. to 'B' from 'B+'. The
outlook is stable.
Rationale
On Nov. 6, 2012, Care UK announced that it had acquired Harmoni, a provider of
out-of-hours health care services to the National Health Service (NHS) in
England, for an enterprise value of GBP48 million. The rating action reflects
that as a consequence of this acquisition, we estimate that Care UK's debt
protection metrics will be significantly weaker for the next 12 to 18 months.
As such, we no longer view them as commensurate with a 'B+' rating.
Following the announced acquisition, we have revised Care UK's financial risk
profile to "highly leveraged" from "aggressive," reflecting management's
greater willingness to incur additional debt and to accept a more highly
leveraged balance sheet following the debt-financed acquisition. We estimate
that for the year ending on Sept. 30, 2013, Care UK's Standard &
Poor's-adjusted leverage will be about 6x, decreasing to between 5x and 5.5x
in the year ending Sept. 30, 2014. These figures include about GBP325 million of
financial debt and about GBP134 million in the form of operating leases
adjustments.
The group's cash generation is likely to be temporarily impaired by about GBP100
million of cash outflow in 2003 as a result of the Harmoni acquisition and
additional discretionary expansionary capital expenditure and development
costs of about GBP52 million, which we understand will peak that year. We
estimate the group should start to fully benefit from the combined scale from
2014, when we anticipate that the combined entity will generate free cash flow
of about GBP18 million. Despite this, the additional debt taken on as part of
the acquisition will, in our view, weigh on Care UK's credit metrics in the
near future.
In our opinion, the purchase will not in the short term materially improve
Care UK's business risk profile, which we continue to view as "weak." The
transaction fits well within the growing focus of the group on primary care as
one of the pillars of its business. However, for it to meaningfully enhance
EBITDA, in addition to the revenues from the existing Harmoni businesses (out
of hours and offender health care services), the revenues achievable under the
NHS 111 call service contracts will have to be realized over the next 12 to 24
months. This could prove difficult, especially as the 111 phone line is a new
health care service and will require full cooperation by all engaged parties,
including the public, to work efficiently.
We view the transaction as an opportunity for Care UK to diversify and grow
its business, but because it takes place at the time when the U.K. health care
system is being overhauled, it comes with a high degree of uncertainty.
The ratings continue to reflect the group's relatively small size, focus on
the U.K. market, and a certain degree of reliance on public funds, which are
exposed to the vagaries of the U.K.'s political climate and changes in
reimbursement policies. We take a negative view of the risks associated with
independent sector treatment centers (ISTCs), including a lack of guaranteed
procedure volumes priced at NHS tariffs.
These negative factors are partly offset by Care UK's good revenue
predictability; a high proportion of its services are provided under forward
contracts, especially in its residential care business. This is supported by
the group's position as a leading operator of ISTCs and its entrenched
position in the for-profit elderly and specialist care markets. Both of these
markets are fragmented and consequently benefit larger operators with
economies of scale. The group's record of winning healthcare tenders provides
further support.
Liquidity
We currently assess Care UK's liquidity profile as "adequate" under our
criteria (see "Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers," published on Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal). Our liquidity assessment is based on the following
factors:
-- We estimate that Care UK's liquidity sources (including cash, funds
from operations, and an available revolving credit facility ) over the
next 12 months will comfortably exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. Even if
EBITDA were to decline by 15%-20%, we expect that net sources would remain
positive.
-- On June 30, 2012, Care UK had an adjusted balance-sheet cash position
of GBP29.3 million. However, nearly all of this cash balance has been used up to
purchase Harmoni.
-- Its only financial debt is in the form of GBP250 million nonamortizing
notes that mature in August 2017. Following the proposed bond tap, this will
increase to GBP325 million.
-- In connection with the acquisition, the group has increased its super
senior revolving credit facility (RCF) to GBP97.5 million from GBP80 million due
2016. If the company successfully increases the amounts under the existing
bond, we anticipate that the RCF should remain largely unutilized, apart from
about GBP10 million in the form of performance bonds relating to certain health
care contracts. The RCF documentation contains leverage and interest coverage
maintenance covenants. As of June 6, 2012, the group has adequate headroom
under these covenants and we estimate that this will remain the case for the
next 12 months.
-- Care UK's business model benefits from low working capital
requirements and modest maintenance capital spending (about 2% of revenues).
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on Care UK's 9.75% senior secured notes due in 2017 is 'B'.
The recovery rating on the notes is '3', indicating our expectation of
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects for note holders in the event of a
default. Assuming that the proposed tap issuance is successful, the bond
principal will increase to GBP325 million.
The issue and recovery ratings on the senior secured notes are supported by
the comprehensive security and guarantee package in place, and the favorable
insolvency regime in the U.K. In addition, the ratings also incorporate our
valuation of the company as a going concern, supported by a significant
tangible asset base. Nonetheless, as a result of an increase in the
super-senior revolver, which ranks ahead of the notes, we see a moderate
decline in recovery prospects.
To calculate recoveries, Standard & Poor's simulates a hypothetical default
scenario. Our simulated default scenario contemplates a default in 2015,
assuming deterioration in the quality of the care homes, leading to lower
occupancy rates and a significant drop in fees, reflecting the budgetary
constraints of the U.K. government. We also assume the RCF to be fully drawn
at the time of default and a 1.5% stress on interest rates on variable debt to
account for a potential base rate increase and covenant breaches.
We expect that most of the company's value will stem from its significant real
estate portfolio asset base. We have therefore valued the company primarily
using a discrete asset valuation. Our valuation is based on the company's
balance sheet as of Sept. 30, 2012. We then adjusted the book value of the
company's tangible assets upward, with an GBP85 million positive adjustment to
account for a third-party market valuation dated 2010 of some of the company's
properties. Finally, we applied haircuts to reach our gross stressed
enterprise value of about GBP300 million. This figure includes some value for
the recent Harmoni acquisition.
After deducting enforcement costs and priority liabilities of about GBP15
million from our gross enterprise value, we arrive at a net enterprise value
of about GBP285 million. From this, we deduct GBP101 million (GBP97.5 million
plus
six months of interest) to reflect drawings under the increased RCF.
Therefore, we assess recovery prospects in the 50%-70% range for the senior
secured noteholders, hence our recovery rating of '3'. This assumes that the
full amount of the bond is outstanding at default.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Care UK should be able to balance
potential fee and volume pressure against cost savings and new contract wins
while maintaining its operating performance momentum, especially in its
residential division. It also assumes that the company will successfully
integrate Harmoni and achieve projected volumes under the new contracts and
synergies stemming from merging the two business. By doing so, we believe that
it should achieve EBITDA of about GBP60 million in 2013. This will cover by 1.5x
cash interest payments of about GBP32 million. We anticipate that the group will
achieve this despite potential U.K. government public spending cuts because of
its size, leading market position, and diversified asset base.
We could take a negative rating action if adjusted EBITDA interest coverage
were to drop significantly below 1.5x, or if Care UK proves unable to return
to generating free operating cash flow of at least GBP10 million from 2014.
Factors that could contribute to such a development include a failure to
successfully execute a proposed integration strategy and achieve operating
efficiencies and deliver projected volumes. The company's residential care
division represents a less likely cause of a negative rating action in our
view, as about 43% of its beds are on long-term block contracts.
In our opinion, a positive rating action is unlikely over the next 12-18
months, due to Care UK's high adjusted leverage. This is estimated to be well
above 5x, a level that we would not view as commensurate with a higher rating.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Care UK Health & Social Care Investments Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B+/Watch Neg/--
Care UK Health & Social Care PLC
Senior Secured* B B+/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 3 3
*Guaranteed by Care UK Health & Social Care Investments Ltd.
