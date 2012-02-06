Feb 6 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded 19 classes of Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2006-HQ9 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, primarily due to an increase in expected losses on specially serviced loans. A detailed listing of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrades reflect an increase in expected losses on loans in special servicing. Fitch modeled losses of 5.8% (6.6% cumulative transaction losses which includes losses realized to date). Fitch expects losses on specially serviced loans to deplete classes K through Q and a portion of class J. As of January 2012, there are cumulative interest shortfalls in the amount of $7.13 million currently affecting classes K through Q. As of the January 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been paid down by 8.2% to $2.39 billion from $2.60 billion at issuance. There are no defeased loans. Fitch has identified 59 loans (23.5%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes 21 specially serviced loans (8.1%). The largest contributor to losses is the Center Point Complex Portfolio loan (1.27%) which is secured by four specialty trade-mart properties located in High Point, NC. The aggregate square footage for the portfolio is 460,681 square feet (sf). All of the tenants are in the furniture and home improvement sectors. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2009 due to monetary default. The borrower is in process of sourcing an equity partner to pursue a loan modification. The second largest contributor to losses is a 369,052 sf retail center (1.02%) located in Dallas, TX. The property is being considered for condemnation due to plans for a Texas Department of Transportation project to expand a nearby expressway. A forbearance agreement was executed through February 2012 and the strategy for resolution will be evaluated upon ruling from the condemnation hearing in April 2012. The third largest contributor to losses is a 56,051 sf retail property (0.4%) in Ft. Myers, FL. The asset is a vacant showroom that became REO in December 2011. The property is being marketed for sale and incoming bids are being evaluated. In total, there are currently 21 loans (8.1%) in special servicing which consists of four loans (1.8%) in foreclosure, eight loans (3.8%) that are 30 to 90 days delinquent, five loans (1.3%) that are REO, three loans (0.2%) that are current and one loan (1%) that is a non-performing matured balloon loan. At Fitch's last review there were 21 loans (10.1%) in special servicing consisting of 4 loans (0.96%) in foreclosure, 10 loans (3.08%) that were 90 days delinquent and 7 loans (6.05%) that were current. Fitch downgrades the following classes and revises the Recovery Estimates and Outlooks as indicated: --$202 million class A-J to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$19.2 million class B to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable --$35.3 million class C to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$28.9 million class D at 'BBB-sf' from 'Asf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$22.4 million class E to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$25.7 million class F to 'Bsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$25.7 million class G to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; RE 100%; --$28.9 million class H to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 35%; --$32.1 million class J to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf; RE to 0% from 100%; --$25.7 million class K to 'Csf' from 'CCsf; RE to 0% frrom 85%'; --$9.6 million class L to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$3.2 million class M to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$9.6 million class N to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$6.4 million class O to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$3.2 million class P to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$2.9 million class ST-B to 'B-sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$1.1 million class ST-C to 'CCCsf' from 'BB-sf'; RE 100%; --$2.3 million class ST-D to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 100%; --$1.3 million class ST-E to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 100%. Additionally, Fitch affirms the following classes, with a Stable Outlook: --$152.9 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$30 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$215 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$84.6 million class A-AB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$784.2 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$350 million class A-4FL at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$256.5 million class A-M at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$2.5 million class Q at 'Dsf'. The ST classes are related to a non-pooled B-Note secured by 633 17th Street. The underlying collateral is an office building in the central business district of Denver, CO. Fitch downgrades these classes as the performance of the property has declined significantly with NOI down 32% from 2009 and 20% since issuance. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings of the interest only classes X and X-MP. (For additional information, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010.) Fitch does not rate classes S, DP, ST-F. The interest only X-RC class, class A-1 and ST-A have been paid in full. Additional information on Fitch's amended criteria for analyzing U.S. fixed rate CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions,' which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Contact: Primary Analyst David Ro Associate Director +1-312-368-3132 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Committee Chairperson Chris Bushart Senior Director +1-212-908-0606 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 