Feb 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the super senior 'AAA' classes of
commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Bear Stearns Commercial
Mortgage Securities Trust, series 2007-PWR18 and downgraded 12 classes. A
detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
The downgrades reflect decreased credit enhancements as a result of realized
losses and additional Fitch modeled losses attributed primarily to updated
values on newly transferred specially serviced loans. As of January 2012
distribution date, ten loans (3.9%) have been transferred to special servicing
since last review. Fitch modeled losses of 10.0% on the current pool, compared
to 10.3% of the then pool balance at Fitch's last review.
As of the January 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance
has decreased 4.5% to $2.3 billion from $2.5 billion at issuance. Fitch has
designated 58 loans (33.9%) as Fitch Loans of Concern which includes 19
specially serviced loans (9.3%).
Fitch expects classes H through L may be fully depleted, and class G to be
impaired, due to losses associated with the specially serviced assets. As of
January 2012, cumulative interest shortfalls in the amount of $3.4 million are
affecting classes M and S.
The largest contributor to Fitch expected loss is secured by a 600-key
full-service hotel in Houston, TX. Hotel performance, which deteriorated through
2010, has begun to show signs of improvement based on 2011 trailing twelve data
as of September 2011. Occupancy as of trailing-twelve-month (TTM) third-quarter
2011 improved to 62.5% from 54% in 2010. Hotel RevPAR also improved to $74.24 as
of TTM Q3 from $66.38 at YE2010 and $85 at issuance. The servicer-reported debt
service coverage ratio (DSCR) (based on net operating income ) was 1.05
times (x) at year-end 2010.
The second largest contributor to Fitch expected loss is secured by a 405-room
full-service hotel located in Norfolk, VA. The property is connected to the
Waterside Convention Center, a 60,000-square foot (sf) facility owned by the
city and operated by the hotel and is adjacent to the largest mall in the area,
the MacArthur Center Shopping Mall. The loan transferred to the special servicer
in September 2010 due to imminent default and declining property performance.
The special servicer is in the process of completing a modification of the loan
and it is expected to be returned to the master servicer. Occupancy,, ADR, and
RevPar for the TTM ended Nov. 30, 2011 declined to 67.1%, $111.25, and $74.65,
respectively, from 78.2%, $128.70, and $100.60 at issuance. The most recent
servicer reported DSCR is 1.01x as of YTD Nov. 2011.
The third largest contributor to Fitch expected loss is secured by a one-million
square foot (SF) regional mall located in Morrow, GA, approximately 15 miles
from downtown Atlanta. Collateral for the loan is 273,997 sf in-line space in
the shopping center. The mall is anchored by Macy's and Sears which are not part
of the collateral. The center also contains two dark anchor spaces previously
occupied by JCPenney and Macy's, which are also not part of the collateral. The
loan transferred to the special servicer in April 2009 due to borrower (GGP)
bankruptcy. The loan was modified and returned to the master servicer in January
2011 as a corrected loan. Modified terms include a two year maturity extension
to December 2019 and changes to reserve and accrued interest collection The most
recent servicer reported DSCR was 1.03x as of September 2011 and occupancy was
91%.
Fitch downgrades and removes Negative Outlooks for the following classes:
--$182.5 million class A-J to 'CCCsf/RE100%' from 'BBsf';
--$33.6 million class A-JA to 'CCCsf/RE40%' from 'BBsf';
--$25 million class B to'CCCsf/RE0%' from 'Bsf';
--$25 million class C to 'CCC/RE0%' from 'B-sf';
--$18.9 million class D to 'CCCsf/RE0%' from 'B-sf'.
Fitch also downgrades the following classes:
--$25 million class E to 'CCsf/RE0%' from 'CCCsf/RE100%';
--$18.9 million class F to 'CCsf/RE0%' from 'CCCsf/RE100%';
--$25 million class G to 'Csf/RE0%' from CCCsf/RE100%';
--$21.9 million class H to 'Csf/RE0%' from 'CCsf/RE100%';
--$18.9 million class J to 'Csf/RE0%' from 'CC/RE100%;
--$25 million class K to'Csf/RE0%' from 'CCsf/RE40%';
--$5.9 million class L to 'D/RE0%' from'C/RE0%'.
Fitch affirms the following classes with a Stable Outlook:
--$260.4 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf';
--$269.7 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf';
--$131.9 million class A-AB at 'AAAsf';
--$710 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf';
--$266.9 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf';
--$211.6 million class A-M at 'AAAsf';
--$38.9 million class A-MA at 'AAAsf'.
Fitch has also affirmed classes M through Q at 'D/RE0%' as they have been
depleted due to realized losses. Class A-1 has paid in full. Fitch does not rate
class S. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings assigned to the interest only classes
X-1 and X-2 at the previous review.
Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS is available
in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS
Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following
headers:
Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);
--'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21,
2011).
