Fitch: Increasing Probability of Mexican Mid-Sized Bank IPOs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, June 09 (Fitch) Despite persistent economic uncertainty and a lower growth rate in the country, Fitch Ratings believes there is a growing possibility that Mexican medium-sized banks will make initial public offerings (IPOs) in the short and medium term. This would be the result of the appetite of some investors to selectively increase their exposure in emerging countries, in conjunction with the interest of Mexican mid-sized